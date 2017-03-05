Caf hacks: Mexican food edition

The cafeteria is a staple in the college experience and you either hate it or love it. Hit or miss, you win some, you lose some, you don’t always get what you want. But what if you could?

Some innovative Chapman students have found a few ways to make the Randall Dining Commons a little less disappointing and a lot more bearable.

The biggest tips lie in the microwave that nobody seems to knows exists, the cheese that is always better melted and the chicken that works with everything.

“Chipotle” bowl

Keanush Tafreshi, a freshman screen acting major, takes advantage of the many cafeteria stations to create his own burrito bowl similar to those from Chipotle.

Here are some simple steps to make a bowl:

Grab a big bowl from the cereal station. Get a few scoops of white or brown rice from the wok station, or any other station serving rice. Add black beans from the nacho station. Add your choice of meat from the existing stations (Tafreshi encourages using the cilantro-lime chicken breast served everyday at the cafeteria). Add your choice of toppings, whether that be lettuce, cheese, salsa, or if you’re lucky, a slice of avocado from the sushi station.

Classic or quirky quesadilla

This meal can only really be used on Saturdays or the rare occasion where tortillas are used in a cafeteria station; however, it is the perfect quick and easy meal if you’re on-the-go or just want to do your own thing.

Grab a tortilla from wherever you can find it, often times from the breakfast burrito station on Saturdays. Put the cheese provided, or cheese from the salad bar, onto half of your tortilla and fold it over. If you’re looking for a quirkier quesadilla, add bell peppers, chicken or steak. Put the creation into the microwave for about 45 seconds, until the cheese is melted.

Nacho average nacho

Kyle Marshall, a freshman guitar performance major, said he lives for the nacho station. He gives the nachos a twist to make them good for an on-the-go meal.

Use a large bowl from the cereal station to allow yourself more room. Make multiple layers of chips and cheese (put a few chips, sprinkle in some cheese from the salad bar, add more chips, then more cheese). Add salsa or beans. If you want to get fancy, you can add a chicken breast, or any other meat of choice. Lastly, the microwave comes in handy again, allowing the cheese to melt, creating a timeless snack or meal.

Look out for upcoming cafeteria hacks that cover more tricks that will make your dining experience better than ever.