Chapman civic clubs making a difference

04/25/2017
by Mikey Knowles and Timmy Nelson
Chapman civic engagement clubs focus their time and effort on helping those diagnosed with cancer or reaching out to their community by volunteering for events. The B+ Foundation Chapter at Chapman University organizes a dance marathon, which is aimed to help children who have cancer. The club has raised $80,000 toward its goal to help these children. In addition, Cure It dedicates its $20,000 raised toward pediatric cancer research. Also, Circle K International engages with its local community with events like the Disneyland half-marathon and the Orange tree lighting, while raising $154 to assist with pediatric trauma programs.

