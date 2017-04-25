Chapman civic clubs making a difference

Chapman civic engagement clubs focus their time and effort on helping those diagnosed with cancer or reaching out to their community by volunteering for events. The B+ Foundation Chapter at Chapman University organizes a dance marathon, which is aimed to help children who have cancer. The club has raised $80,000 toward its goal to help these children. In addition, Cure It dedicates its $20,000 raised toward pediatric cancer research. Also, Circle K International engages with its local community with events like the Disneyland half-marathon and the Orange tree lighting, while raising $154 to assist with pediatric trauma programs.