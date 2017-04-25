Chapman Instagrams

The Chapman community is going viral. Popular Instagram accounts relating to Chapman’s campus and culture are gaining traction online. Accounts like @OverheardChapman, @HumansOfChapman, @DaddiesOfCU and @ChapmanBananaEaters have caused a stir on Chapman’s campus with their relatable and often outrageous content.

Overheard Chapman boasts the highest number of followers out of the four accounts. But despite the 2,660 follower count, Overheard Chapman masterminds choose to remain anonymous. Two sophomores, one biochemistry and molecular biology major and one data analytics major, teamed up to share quotes overheard on Chapman’s campus.

“We were inspired by the @OverheardLA Instagram account. We would hear really outrageous and funny quotes, and would text them to each other. But we thought these quotes should be shared with the Chapman community,” said the duo in an email.

While the pair originally posted content they overheard themselves, they now accept submissions through Instagram’s direct message feature. They now receive six to eight submissions every day.

“We were worried we wouldn’t have enough quotes to maintain the account. Now, we have plenty, and we don’t post any that we hear. All direct messages come from our fellow Panthers. Thanks, guys,” the team said.

For the rest of the Chapman student body, these engaging Instagram accounts not only entertain, but create a sense of community.

“Relatability is powerful,” said Rod Gurrola, a senior public relations and advertising major.

“I’ve heard discussions break out among strangers in my classes over content posted by these accounts. For whatever reason, the content engages the vast majority of students at this school. They start conversations.”

But for other students, these Instagram accounts provide nothing more than a brief chuckle during their day.

“I think accounts like Humans of Chapman definitely promote more inspirational messages, but I personally like Chapman Banana Eaters, which literally has nothing to do with Chapman’s community or culture. It’s just bizarre, and hilarious. It doesn’t have to be that deep,” said Peter Heres, a sophomore screen acting major.

Interested in becoming a part of the Chapman Instagram scene? Humans of Chapman is currently looking for students to take over the account. If interested, students can apply here.