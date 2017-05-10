Chapman sports clubs

Story by Naidine Conde, Tori Edgar, Timmy Nelson and Haley Schlatter

Chapman University has various sports clubs that many students participate in every semester.

Snow Club

Name of president: Colton Green

Founding year: 2011

When the club meets: Structured meetings are held during the fall semester, with trips following in the spring.

Meeting structure: Meetings at the beginning of the academic year are held to cover new member information, application instructions and plans and structure for the remainder of the year.

Events/trips: Events are typically in the spring. The Snow Club takes trips to Mammoth Mountain for weekends full of snow activities.

Process of involvement: Prospective members should keep their eyes out for applications in the fall semester. More information is available at the Student Involvement Fair, which is held at the beginning of every semester.

Fun fact: No expertise is required; students from all skillsets are welcome to join the Snow Club.

For more information, contact: thesnowclub@gmail.com.

A Q&A with Snow Club member Katie Kerth, who is a senior strategic and corporate communication major.

Q: What’s your favorite part about being in Snow Club?

A: My favorite part about Snow Club is bonding with people over the weekend and learning from other club members. I can without a doubt say that my snowboarding has improved with the help of my club members.

Q: Do you wish the club was an official sport?

A: I like being a club on campus because I think it is more welcoming to those that are looking to try something new in college or continue something they have been doing for a long time, without the stress of trying out or being cut from a team sport.

Q: What is your advice for people who want to start the sport?

A: Snow Club usual starts in the fall with applications, but we don’t actually ski until the spring. Biggest advice is to keep reaching out and look for the table at the Student Involvement Fair. If you’re looking to get involved with skiing or snowboarding and make some really amazing friends, this is the right club for you.

Ultimate Frisbee Club

Name of president: Ryan Gold

Founding year: 2012

When the club meets: Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 11 a.m. on Wilson Field

Meeting structure: Members warm up, run drills, practice skills and scrimmage for the duration of the meeting.

Events/trips: The Ultimate Frisbee Club attends at least one tournament each semester. Student government typically covers the team’s cost of entry.

Process of involvement: Prospective members can join by attending a meeting.

Fun fact: When the class of 2016 graduated, the Ultimate Frisbee Club faltered. President Ryan Gold revamped the program this semester, and member Jesse Carlson helps train players.

For more information, contact: Jesse Carlson at carls169@mail.chapman.edu

One of the club’s members, Sam Wall who is a senior, film studies major sat down for a Q&A.

Q: How long have you been involved in the club?

A: Freshman year, I didn’t know about it and I didn’t have time. I took the class basically from my second semester freshman year to my first semester senior year. Now, I’m doing it again in my last semester.

Q: What’s it like being in the club?

A: Let me tell you, it’s a blast. It’s a real treat. Great exercise. It has a nice vibe where it’s competitive. It’s great cardio. You get to use your brain a lot, it’s quick-moving. You’re always on your feet. Strategize. People don’t realize it’s not just throwing a disc around. You’re really striking hard, you’re striking fast. It’s good stuff.

Q: What is your advice for people who want to start the sport?

A: Really, just throw. Go out, find a friend. You just need two people. Wilson Field is great or maybe Memorial (Lawn). Friday and Saturday nights, they have pick-up. It’ll be a learning curve if you’ve never played. They also have the class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Just go and join it.

Surf Club

Name of president: Arthur Fontana

Founding year: 2013

When the club meets: Surf Club meets once a semester to welcome new members. Throughout the semester, the club meets about once a month to hit the waves. Beach location is determined by wave conditions.

Meeting structure: Meetings serve as an icebreaker for members to get to know one another. Members exchange names, skill level and favorite surfing spots before planning group surf trips.

Events/trips: Due to the unpredictability of the water, most events are planned spontaneously just days in advance. Members quickly plan out location and carpools, and set out to surf. The best way to stay up to date is to reach out to the club through social media.

Process of involvement: Prospective members can follow the club’s Facebook and Instagram to reach out to current members and get involved at any time

Fun fact: No experience required. Executive board member Jordyn Romero surfed for the first time when she came to Chapman.

For more information, contact: chapmansurfclub@gmail.com

A Q&A with Surf Club member Derek Walker who is a freshman, environmental science major.

Q: What’s it like being in Surf Club?

A: It’s been great. We try to do weekend trips to Huntington or San Clemente whenever we can and the weather and waves are good. It’s really laid-back, you can come when you want to come. There’s no real commitment to it. Whatever people want to do, we try to do.

Q: Do you wish you were an official sport?

A: I do wish it was an official sport because I feel the competition aspect of it would be really fun because you’re always pushing yourself to get better. I think if it becomes a team, it could be a great thing for Chapman to put it on the map in another sport. We could have a great team because we’re in a very good area. I know there are a lot of good surfers at this school who want to be on the team.

Q: What is your advice for people who want to start the sport?

A: As far as the club goes, anyone can join. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or if you’ve never surfed. We welcome anyone. We’re trying to branch out with other clubs and integrate to do a variety of stuff. The future looks pretty promising for us.

Esports

Name of president : Ovilee May

Founding year: 2014

When the club meets: Twice a month, location TBD.

Meeting structure: The Esports team gathers in the Leatherby Libraries basement in a casual setting. Participants use school computers for multiplayer gaming.

Events/trips: The club hosts two campus-wide events every year. These events include tournaments, Dance Dance Revolution, Mario Kart and competitive Melee. With 80 to 100 students in attendance, there is an activity for all levels of expertise.

Process of involvement: Chapman Esports has open enrollment. Prospective students are welcome to join any meeting during the year. The club’s Facebook page posts all meeting and event information.

Fun fact: Chapman Esports is a certified Tespa chapter, a national network founded to promote gaming culture on college campuses.

For more information, contact: Chapmanesports@gmail.com

The club’s president, Ovilee May who is a junior, television and broadcast journalism major answered a few questions on her club.

Q: How long have you been involved in Esports?

A: I came into Chapman with the intent that I’m going to start an Esports club here. It was really important career wise. Basically all the major gaming companies are in Los Angeles. That’s why I chose to go to Chapman, and it’s worked so far.

Q: Any great memories or stories from your experience?

A: The fall event was called the Fall Smash Bash. I held it only thinking 30 people or so would show up. I tried hitting all the demographics within esports by having different types of games set up. We pulled teams from Fullerton, UC Irvine and we had professional Melee players come out. I didn’t even know the pros were going to come out. When I looked at the Student Union, 80 or 90 people were at an event I worked on.

Q: What advice do you have for people who want to start the sport?

Come find me and I will coach you through everything. Message me, find me on Facebook. Visit the club. I started it with the thought of having my group of outcasts create a community.