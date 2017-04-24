Chapman YouTubers

YouTubers are the modern-day celebrities of millennials, and those YouTubers are “genuinely influential figures for the fans,” according to technology specialist for The Guardian, Stuart Dredge.

In a 2015 survey taken by 13-18-year-olds in the U.S. about their top 10 most popular and favorite celebrities, six YouTubers topped the results, surpassing Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars. YouTubers like KSI, PewDiePie, Zoella and Lilly Singh have created a community of viewers from all over the world. Chapman has two YouTubers who have a significant following as well.

A lifestyle and beauty YouTuber since 2011, Kristee Vetter, a senior political science and peace studies major, goes by the popular name of StrawberryElectric48. With almost 300,000 subscribers on YouTube and 67,000 followers on Instagram, Vetter has accumulated a group of fans that has watched from her high school adventures, all the way to the end of college.

“I think young viewers are drawn to YouTubers because of the raw sense of relatability that other media influencers lack,” Vetter said. “We aren’t talented actors contracted to endless seasons of a TV show, we don’t have songs that are No. 1 on iTunes, we aren’t stalked by paparazzi. We are just everyday people going about our lives and going to school like them.”

Since her freshman year at Chapman, Vetter has created and posted numerous videos about her life on campus, such as a dorm tour and advice for college. She was interviewed by Teen Vogue in 2011 as one of “YouTube’s Top Beauty Gurus.” Her most popular video racked more than 6 million views, for which Vetter gives nine easy hairstyles for school. Some of her other most-watched beauty videos include her mascara routine, three easy braided hairstyles and nine beauty uses for olive oil.

“Chapman is in a unique position with the strength of Dodge (College of Film and Media Arts) that we have a lot of film resources and opportunities that could benefit YouTube production value that many people don’t have access to,” Vetter said. “Being a Chapman student gives YouTubers a competitive edge in the community.”

Another Chapman YouTuber is Orly Shapiro, a junior communication studies major. Shapiro and Vetter were friends in the global YouTube community before Shapiro decided to attend Chapman in fall 2014. Identified by the name of “Orly Alexandra” on YouTube, Shapiro has more than 50,000 subscribers to her channel and almost 15,000 followers on Instagram.

“The YouTube community is so special because it is a place for anyone to create online content. People can connect with each other, build a supportive network and even make a living,” Shapiro said. “Chapman is a good place for a community such as YouTube because students have internet access, are encouraged to reach out, make connections and collaborations and we have video production facilities.”

Like Vetter, Shapiro’s videos and other content about her adventures at Chapman and lifestyle tips. Shapiro’s most popular video about hairstyles for short hair has almost 500,000 views. Some of her other videos are about her makeup routine, makeup storage and moving into college.

Not only did the rise to YouTube fame help shape Vetter’s and Shapiro’s friendship, but it helped them shape their aspirations in life. Because of the public speaking aspect of creating public online videos, Vetter has chosen the path of politics and peacekeeping for her potential occupation. During her time at Chapman, she participated in Model United Nations during her sophomore year, where she traveled to La Verne, Santa Barbara and New York City to participate as a delegate. And after graduation in May, she will attend American University in Washington, D.C., to study international relations, ranked one of the best public affairs schools in the U.S.

For Shapiro, her YouTube background has sparked her interests in studying communications and sociology at Chapman. She is an intern for the sociology department, where she works with other students, conducts research and presents results to the department.

“It’s been super interesting and a great experience. Sociology is my favorite,” Shapiro said.

In terms of the broader YouTube world, other well-known YouTubers with more than 50,000 subscribers record their makeup and beauty tips, share their travel experiences or take their viewers with them in their everyday lives.

“It’s more important to stay true to yourself, talk about what you want to talk about and make the videos you want to make,” Shapiro said.

For those who are considering joining the YouTube community, Vetter shared a final piece of advice: “If you put your heart and soul into it and stay motivated by what you love to create, the rest will fall into place.”