Creating their own education through self-designed majors and minors

Every student has a major in college, whether it’s film production, business administration or peace studies. For some students, however, the majors available just don’t cut it for what they want to do in life. So, they create their own path. Here are two students who created their own majors and one student who created her own minor.

In order for students to create their own major, they need to fill out the self-design major form, which includes signatures from professors and department heads. The form is then submitted for approval. Click the hyperlink above for more information, or ask an academic advisor.

Niki Black

One student who created her own major is Niki Black, a senior women and gender studies major.

“I took Women’s Studies 101,” Black said. “I was passionate about it and interested. There was a spark.”

Black’s major is a combination of music, film, sociology, peace studies and English classes. It first started out as an interdisciplinary minor before Black brought it to life.

“I became very interested in the disciplines of women’s studies,” Black said. “We should have it already, considering the classes we have available.”

With her self-made curriculum, Black wants to get her masters in human rights. She also believes that it will help with her music and writing career through being able to write about what she is truly passionate about.

“It was very easy for me,” Black said about the process of getting signatures. “I got signatures from heads within a week.” In spite of that, like most self-made majors, it took a quite a while to get it approved.

Amanda Burtness

Another example is Amanda Burtness, a sophomore with a double major in theatre and audio and video design for live entertainment, which she self-designed.

“Not only could I satisfy my love for theater, but also for visual art and recording and bands,” Burtness said.

Her major combines art, film and music classes. The film and music classes give her video and sound editing perspectives from two different areas of study.

“I want to be the most versatile audio and video tech out there,” she said about her career path.

More specifically, Burtness want to work on a cruise as a board operator or an audio engineer for her first job out of college.

“For me, it was such a weird major,” Burtness said about getting signatures. “People were like, ‘Why are you combining all these things?’”

McKenna Payne

McKenna Payne is a junior public relations and advertising major, with a self-designed minor in mindfulness. She was inspired to create it after taking a mindfulness class while studying abroad in Italy.

“It’s all about mindfulness and being present in the moment,” Payne said. “When we’re present, we get to enjoy life and connect with people more.”

With her minor, Payne wants to write, speak and teach mindfulness. She believes mindfulness isn’t abundant in the business world.

“The business aspect is really important in being able to center yourself and focus,” Payne said.

Payne’s minor is in the religious studies department. For her process, Payne had to meet with the department chair, find an adviser and have various other department chairs to sign off on the classes she wanted to take, much like the self-designed majors.

“It allows you the freedom to really apply what you’re passionate about into your daily life,” she said.

According to some faculty members, it isn’t that common for people to design their own majors.

“I’ve had three self-designed majors come through my department in three years,” professor Claudine Jaenichen wrote in an email. Jaenichen is the Department of Art chair.