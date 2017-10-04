Cute and affordable clothes near Chapman

If you are on a tight budget, but want to keep up with the current fashion trends, there are four stores, all within a reasonable drive from Chapman, that sell stylish clothes within an affordable price range for any broke college student trying to save money. Here’s a glimpse into each store and how they compare.
These are four inexpensive stores within 15 minutes of Chapman. Graphic by Emily Yates
Styles For Less is within a six minute drive from campus and items cost between $10 and $30. Graphic by Emily Yates
GS Love is within a 10 minute drive from campus and items cost between $10 and $20. Graphic by Emily Yates
Lala’s Boutique is within an 11 minute drive from campus and items cost between $10 and $30. Graphic by: Emily Yates
Fashion Q is within a 15 minute drive from campus and items cost between $10 and $30. Graphic by Emily Yates
