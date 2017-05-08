Dexterity Film Club is a new club at Chapman that promotes unity and diversity in the film industry since starting in the 2016 fall semester. They are sponsoring writing workshops for majors and nonmajors that improve screenwriting skills and support more diverse characters in films.

“By utilizing our own experiences, we strive to create and expand diversity in the film industry, establish opportunities that break down stereotypes and develop roles that can be filled by persons of any race or color,” said freshman film production major Justin Staten.