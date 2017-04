Looking for the perfect outfit this season? Lucky for you, there are plenty of boutiques around the Orange Plaza near Chapman that have cute styles and trends. Check out Laurenly, Coco Rose and Nectar to find the outfit that suits you.

Nectar: Top $35, Bomber Jacket $39, Boots $42

Laurenly: Romper $84, Sandals $248, Choker $88, Bag $358

Coco Rose: Romper $42, Booties $36, Sunglasses $55