Get fit in the Union

Every academic year, a handful of college students make it their goal, plan, or resolution to get back into shape. As the months progress, opportunity to advance in this goal reduces, until eventually the student is faced with a new year and the same hopeless goal. They might ask themselves: What happened this time? Was it the fact that I didn’t have a car to drive myself to that yoga class 30 minutes away? Was it my inability to afford that $30 SoulCycle class, that I could hardly finish anyway? Whatever your excuse may have been, it’s time to alter that mindset. This is the year you achieve your goal. I recently attended three of the on campus fitness classes in order to share my personal experience.

Kickboxing

What sounds more enjoyable than becoming fit by simply hitting a large bag? Chapman senior strategic and corporate communication major Ashley Lynch’s fitness class will fulfill all of your kickboxing fantasies. You will feel like Mike Tyson at the end of the session. The bootcamp-styled class is constructed of 15 different rotating stations, which incorporate body weight movements, ab workouts and traditional kick boxing routines. Lynch was inspired to teach kickboxing at Chapman after being a member of a similar class as a freshman, when she made it a point to never miss a class.

“You didn’t even know you were working out, but could see the results afterwards,” Lynch says.

Eventually Lynch received a certificate to teach her own fitness classes, and since then, has been working to inspire her fellow peers.

Fitness Experience Required: None

Level of Workout: Beginner

Price: Free

Class Size: 30

Music: Upbeat Pop

Class Location: Argyros Forum 119B

Day/ Time: Tuesday 7:00 p.m.

Zumba

Have you ever wanted to look like that perfectly sculpted salsa dancing woman emoji? Well this is your chance. Chapman junior creative producing major, Rachel Clair, has been teaching the traditional Latino based dance-fitness class, Zumba, for just over two and a half years.

“I love dancing and music but wouldn’t get a good enough workout from them in a regular dancing class, and I hated running on the treadmill,” Clair says.

Even though the music and movements of Zumba are traditionally Latino, Clair incorporates her own style into the mix and even takes personalized musical requests from her students. The aerobic dance-fitness class is not only a challenging workout that will leave you feeling accomplished, but it’s enjoyable and fulfilling. Bring your girl gang and your favorite pair of leggings, and get ready for a one of a kind experience.

“Zumba is a nice middle ground where you just have to like music and moving and don’t even have to be a dancer,” Clair says.

Fitness Experience Required: None

Level of Workout: Beginner-advanced

Price: Free

Class Size: 45

Music: Latino/ Hip-Hop

Class Location: Argyros Forum 119B

Day/ Time: Monday 8:30 p.m. Tuesday 5:30 p.m. Saturday 11:00 a.m.



HITT

Prepare yourself to sweat, and to sweat extensively. HITT, more formally known as “High Intensity Interval Training,” will combine your old, once forgotten, high school track workout, with that trendy Orange Theory class you once attended with your mother. Instructor Ashley Lynch combines a handful of your typical high intensity exercise routines with timed movements and intervals, that will increase the strength you never realized you had. Lynch reflects on her own personal experience with finding that motivation.

“I wanted to try something new. I wanted to have my area of involvement and become involved,” Lynch says.

Whether you are merely at the beginning of your fitness career, or on your way to the olympics, HIIT will provide the necessary instruction and direction to not only improve your fitness skills, but more importantly your motivation to carry them out.

Fitness Experience Required: None

Level of Workout: Beginner/ Intermediate

Price: Free

Class Size: 45

Music: Pop/ Hip-Hop

Class Location: Argyros Forum 119B

Day/ Time: Monday 5:30 p.m. Wednesday 6:00 p.m. Saturday 11:00 p.m.



This year, it’s time for you to dominate. Let these classes help you to finally accomplish that goal of getting back into shape. If you’re afraid to try a class alone, bring a friend. Construct a routine that you can consistently stand by. You are a college student. Each day will inevitably produce a certain amount of stress upon you. Use these classes to your advantage. Relieve that stress and go to bed feeling accomplished and with a newfound sense of pride in yourself. The reaction after the conclusion of the class was proof of not only a solid workout, but an enjoyable one. Students left the room sweating and panting after so much strain placed on their bodies, yet they still held a smile on their faces.

“I didn’t even feel like I was working out, but my body still feels amazing. So much better than the gym. That was so fun.”- Anonymous Chapman student in Thursday kickboxing class.

The best part about all of this is that you aren’t paying a single penny for your efforts. So grab a friend, a water bottle and your cutest workout apparel; it’s now or never.