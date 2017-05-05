Get to know the band: The New Hippies

Local Chapman band, “The New Hippies,” formerly known as “Understanding Joe and Zane,” has been busy since forming two years ago. The original members are students at Chapman, but as the group continues to increase in popularity, so does the band in size, forcing members to reach out to some non-Chapman students. Their most recent shows included opening for hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. According to vocalist/guitarist and junior screenwriting major Joe Picard, the band recorded an album during winter break that will hopefully be released this summer. It will be available on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify. The New Hippies are able to successfully mix new jazz and rap while still staying true to jazz roots. When asked who some related artist were, Picard pointed to groups BADBADNOTGOOD, Anderson Paak and the Free Nationals.