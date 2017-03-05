Grocery hacks

Breaking up is hard to do. One of the hardest breakups students go through during their time at Chapman is the dreaded split from the cafeteria. But whether you loved the Randall Dining Commons (more commonly known as the caf) or hated it, going from freshly-made sandwiches and all-you-can-eat dining options to navigating the tricky waters of the grocery store can be overwhelming. Stick to these tips and you’ll become a grocery store professional in no time.

Don’t be fooled by layout. Grocery stores are built to maximize your time in the store, according to a Notre Dame College study . Avoid getting trapped in the center aisles by following the perimeter of the store. Unhealthy snacks and expensive non-essentials are placed in the center of the store to entice you. Know your shelves. Bottom shelf: generic brands, bulk products

Middle shelf: prime product location, popular brand and best-sellers

Top shelf: speciality items and brands Use rewards apps and coupons. Coupon pronunciation aside, mobile rewards apps are a great way to secure money-saving coupons. Stores like Ralphs and Walmart offer exclusive coupons, gas rewards and mobile shopping.

4. Make a list. Do a quick pantry and refrigerator scan, then create your grocery list accordingly. Sticking to your list will help you cut out unnecessary, impulsive buys.

5. Make friends with your freezer. Did you know you can freeze chicken? Check out this blog to see a list of food items you might not have known you can freeze.

6. Know your store. Different grocery outlets have different promotions. Sprouts Farmers Market coupons run from Wednesday to Wednesday, meaning every Wednesday you have access to double the coupons. Ralphs posts its weekly ads on its website for you to browse before heading into the store. Trader Joe’s has a Fearless Flyer blog, keeping you in the loop on off-brand, unique grocery items. Knowing your grocery store’s methods of promotion makes shopping for sales and unique items a stress-free task.

7. Look for student discounts. Fast-casual dining restaurants like Subway and Chipotle aren’t the only ones that offer student discounts. Select Kroger locations offer a 5 percent student discount, too.

8. Compare prices. Check out My Grocery Deals to see comparative prices on grocery items at stores near you.

Separation from the cafeteria is no easy thing. Before falling into the habit of fast-food and takeout, follow these hacks to master the art of grocery shopping. Your future self will thank you.