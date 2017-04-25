Illuminación Program supports its vibrant local community

Chapman University continually engages with its local communities by providing an outreach program called the Illuminación Writing Program. The aim of this program is to collaborate with future first-generation college students by engaging with them at the high school level. Through this program, Chapman students interact directly with NOVA Academy and Orange High School. The program develops stronger motivation for and understanding of college writing by providing real audiences and venues for student writing. The graphic below shows Illuminación program’s mission and purpose as well as their impact of the program.