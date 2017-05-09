Life after Chapman: successful alumni

Story by Christian Avetoom, Chloe Leonard, Jenny Newman and Julia Wu

Four successful businesses started by Chapman alumni

1. Jason Burris Law

Chapman alumnus: Jason Burris (‘02)

Major: Bachelor of Arts in political science and international relations, Juris Doctor degree in law

Business founded: March 2015 in Orange, California

Burris’ firm handles commercial and residential real estate, business law and formation, as well as trusts and estates for families and individuals. In addition, Burris is an experienced bankruptcy and eviction lawyer.

“Chapman encouraged me to welcome new experiences, and to be bold. Many of my professors challenged my thinking, and invited me to take a more critical approach to conventions, information and ideas,” Burris said. “In class, Greek life and athletics, I saw what leadership traits were most successful and worked to emulate those qualities. Learning how to successfully resolve conflicts was also a key component to curricular and co-curricular endeavors.”

In November of 2016, Burris represented Fran Breslauer, a 90-year-old woman whose San Diego home was taken over by a former caregiver, and soon was put into the national spotlight, as mentioned in The Washington Post and The Panther. Burris said he was able to utilize and draw upon his experiences and skills learned at Chapman.

“As an undergraduate I assisted Sheryl Bourgeois in the University Advancement office where I learned what it takes to build and maintain successful business relationships – not just transactions, but real, substantive mutually-beneficial relationships with your partners and clients. In law school, I took extra time for classes such as client interviewing, client counseling and mediation, which other law schools do not offer.”

In addition to his previous credentials, in April 2017 Burris and his wife, Ariana Burris, announced their elections to the chair of Chapman University Fowler School of Law Alumni Advisory Board. Every quarter, the board meets to receive updates on the Chapman law community’s latest developments, as well as strategize networking events to benefit and assist alumni and current law students with their careers. Not only is he an independent lawyer today, but Burris is still an active member of the Chapman community.

2. Laurenly

Chapman alumna: Lauren Miller (‘06)

Major: Bachelor of Arts in public relations and advertising

Business founded: June 2010 in Old Towne Orange, California

142 N. Glassell St.

Hours

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday -Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Laurenly is going on its seventh year of retail business, carrying brands such as Free People, Alex and Ani and Spiritual Gangster. With almost 45,000 followers on its colorful and beachy Instagram and more than 6,000 likes on Facebook, the company is a model for social media marketing and success. Former employee of the Orange Laurenly store, Kelly Wecker said, “Working for Laurenly helped me attain an innovative and business-oriented, professional mindset that applied to both my life in the store and at school.”

Lastly, the boutique’s retail success has landed it on has “Orange County Hot List” for four years in a row, and was No. 7 on this year’s list for “Best Women’s Boutique.” Because Miller spent her college experience in Orange as a student herself, she was able to create company that gravitated toward the female university students, their budgets and their sense of style.

3. ‘Drunk, Stoned or Stupid’

Chapman alumni: Trevor and Noah Mayer

Major: Trevor – Bachelor of Arts in business, marketing and entrepreneurship, and Noah – Bachelor of Arts in creative writing

Business founded: 2015 in Santa Monica, California

Party game, “Drunk, Stoned or Stupid,” was created by Chapman alumni, Noah Mayer (16’), his brother, Trevor (12’) and their father, Andy Mayer. After launching on Kickstarter, the game has taken off and become the No. 2 game for the 18+ crowd, right behind “Cards Against Humanity.” “(We) got lucky enough that we are perfectly suited to each other as far as running different aspects of a business,” Noah Mayer said.

Since its launch, “Drunk, Stoned Or Stupid” has been featured on Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post and The Jenny McCarthy Show. In each round of the game, a player picks a card and the group decides which person in the group is most likely to relate to that specific card. Descriptions on the cards include, “use daddy’s credit card,” “call dibs on people at parties” and “watch ‘Planet Earth’ for 5 hours.” According to an article in The Huffington Post, “This social game has a ‘Cards Against Humanity’ feel but makes it more personal by calling your friends out in a funny way. The accusations can be based off anything from personality traits, past stories or anything else the judge needs to rule for the point.”

Mayer said, “The people at Chapman shape who you become in a lot of ways. During my time in school, I had awesome people around me with really diverse skill sets. I’ve hired a bunch of friends to help with promotional videos, design, graphics and writing, not because they’re my friends, but because they’re some of the most talented people I know.”

4. Allkiind

Chapman alumna: Jordan Batti

Major: Bachelor of Arts in communication studies

Business founded: June 2016 in Fullerton, California

A company that’s “In It For Good,” Allkiind is a wholesale clothing brand that’s all about giving back. Jordan Batti (‘14) co-founded the company on the goal of creating inspirational and motivational T-shirts and decor posters. Every item at Allkiind gives back to a charity, nonprofit or activity that makes the world a better place. Such organizations include Barks of Love Animal Rescue, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Path Los Angeles, Writer’s Room Production and Orange County Rescue Mission.

“‘In It For Good’ started when we were creating our logo and it just kind of naturally formed as our tagline,” Batti said. “Then we thought to ourselves we want to do this for the right reasons because we are truly in it for good, and to do good and to be better than our past experiences.” Her favorite professors, such as communication studies professor Sam Dorros, were able to provide her with the upper division research experience she needed on nonprofit organizations to better understand what it takes to create one herself.

Adam Coughran is another alumnus. He offers four quick tips for success in this video.

Are you a young entrepreneur and interested in starting your own business? Are you unsure about what steps to take to achieve your goal? Check out this graphic below to help guide you to success. (Tips from Adam Coughran, Chapman University 2004 graduate and consulting business entrepreneur.)