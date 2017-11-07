A look at bike theft at Chapman

According to Public Safety, there are 247 bikes registered at Chapman, and every year, an average of 50 bikes get stolen. There are multiple ways Public Safety warns students of this issue, but it is still a problem the school faces.
The number of bikes stolen each year ranges from 30-65. Graphic by Ashley Does
The top two ways bikes are stolen are due to the student either not locking their bike or not locking their bike properly. Graphic by Ashley Does
This graphic represents some of the ways in which Chapman works to prevent bikes from being stolen, and the number of bikes enrolled for the fall semester of 2017. Graphic by Ashley Does
