Chapman’s professors are one-of-a-kind. They teach us all kinds of lessons and educate us on many subjects. However, there are some facts about Chapman professors that may surprise you. Here are three part-time professors and what they enjoy when they aren’t teaching us.

Richard Resurreccion

Richard Resurreccion started teaching at Chapman in the fall of 2005. Resurreccion teaches introduction to leadership: principles and practices. When he isn’t going over lecture plans and staying at school to help his students, Resurreccion enjoys watching television and umpiring.

In 1998 and 2000, Resurreccion umpired for the Kansas City Royals. He also used to umpire with his son, but due to an injury, he no longer umpires – but he does occasionally teach umpiring to high schoolers.

After long days at Chapman and helping students, Resurreccion likes to head back home and watch old television. He specifically like the Memorable Entertainment channel, which has programs from the 1950s and the 1960s.

“I think that’s just kinda going back to my childhood,” Resurreccion said.

Kurt Soderling

Kurt Soderling has been teaching at Chapman for three and a half years, and he teaches introduction to visual storytelling and cinematography I. Outside of the university, Soderling is the owner of Irvine Ranch Executive Suites and has a passion for working with drones.

Soderling’s company rents out office space, Wi-Fi and other accommodations to brand-new businesses.

“Someone could come in and be up and running within minutes,” Soderling explains. “It’s a really great concept.”

When he was a kid, he enjoyed playing with remote control boats and planes. This eventually led to his love of drones and using them on various film sets. He has worked on films such as “Titanic,” “Pearl Harbor” and “Independence Day.”

Ann Owens

Ann Owens has been a professor at Chapman for 14 years. She teaches advanced broadcast news-writing and broadcast news II. When she isn’t adjusting her lessons to better suit her students, she enjoys skiing with her family on the weekends. She also has a strong passion for making and eating food.

Owens began skiing when she was in junior high. She enjoys skiing the most in Canada and Utah, where she says the snow is the best and the terrain is beautiful.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” Owens said. Her husband was a ski instructor and helped her improve at the sport.

Owens is half Italian, so she was exposed to delicious food from the start. Her grandmother would often cook Italian meals for her family. She learned how to make these meals from her grandmother.

“There is nothing better than cooking for friends and family,” she said.