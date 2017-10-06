How safe is the water at Chapman

Although the city of Orange Water Department reports that all tap water found in Orange meets the federal and state drinking water standards, contaminants can still be found in the unfiltered water. These contaminants include aluminum, arsenic, hexavalent chromium, fluoride, nitrate, barium and copper, measured in parts per million (ppm) or parts per billion (ppb). Chapman has put in bottle-filling stations throughout campus to provide safe drinking water for students and staff. However, the water filling station in the women’s locker room of the Hutton’s sports center has a pH balance of 6.25, which falls below the standards for normal drinking water (6.5-8.5).