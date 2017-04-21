Should your internship be paid?

Have you ever had an unpaid internship and wondered whether or not you should be getting paid? The U.S. Department of Labor has our backs. There are a few different criteria that determine if a company can have unpaid interns in its workforce. Take the quiz below to see if you should get paid.



Before you take this quiz, Chapman Career Development Center’s Internship Coordinator, Heidi Swanson, explains the legalities of being an unpaid intern and how to move forward if you feel that you’re not being compensated fairly.



Q: What makes an internship educational?



A I would say mentoring, networking, going to either conferences or events with these employers. You should be able to pull some of what you’re doing and relate it back to what you’ve learned in the classroom. If you’ve been through a 12-week internship and all you’ve done is staple packs of paper or licked envelopes, then that’s maybe where you might want to approach the employer or approach myself and say, ‘I’m not really sure that this is educational and I was supposed to get academic credit for it.’



Q: How do you make sure you are being properly compensated for your internship?



A: I try to make known that in the process if at any time you feel like you’re not quite getting what you feel like you should be getting out of it, you can come to me if you don’t feel comfortable approaching the employer yourself.”



Contact Heidi Swanson at Hswanson@chapman.edu for more information about internships.



1. Did your boss give you an orientation on the first day? Yes No 2. Does your boss continue to give you training and feedback? Yes No 3. Did your boss mention the possibility of getting a job after your internship? Yes No 4. Does your work consist of coffee runs for your boss? Yes No 5. Do you learn from the work you do? Yes No

