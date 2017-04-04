Student’s favorite quick, easy post-workout snacks

Working out is a huge part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Whether you play a sport, go on runs or hikes, take spin classes or do yoga, exercise is beneficial to your body in many ways. (Armand Tecco, M.Ed.)

What you eat after your workout is just as important, said Dr. John Berardi, a top level nutritionist for many major sports teams. However, in between classes and papers and meetings, getting all of your post-workout nutrients can be a hassle. These students talk about their favorite go-to snacks and meals to eat after exercising.

1. Acai bowls

Kamilla Szabados, a sophomore business administration major and member of the Chapman swim team, said her favorite post-workout meal is an acai bowl because “it’s replenishing.”

Chapman is surrounded by a variety of acai joints, including Blue Bowl Superfoods, Growl Juice Pub and Nektar Juice Bar.

According to Shape Magazine, adding extra protein like peanut butter or chia seeds to your bowl will make you “feel fuller longer and you won’t experience a blood-sugar crash afterwards.”

2. Protein smoothie

“A smoothie with a lot of protein and greens will aid in muscle repair, and it makes me feel refreshed after,” said Maddy Johnson, a senior health sciences major.

So what makes up a green smoothie? Try adding avocado, kale or spinach – all vegetables full of fiber – to speed up weight loss, as mentioned in Fitness Magazine.

Ryan Rodriguez, a senior business administration major, said he is also a smoothie fanatic when it comes to protein intake.

“I’ll take out the Magic Bullet and throw in a cup of whey protein, ice, a dash of milk and the ingredient for whatever kind of smoothie I want,” Rodriguez said. “Normally, I do strawberries and a banana. I usually go this route because bananas are a good source of potassium, which is good for recovery.”

3. Eggs

Not only are eggs a simple after-workout snack, but they’re full of omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Eggs can also be made in a variety of ways: poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, over-easy, you name it.

Lauren Alvarado, a senior finance major and member of the Chapman swim team, pairs scrambled eggs with avocado toast, a side of fruit or roasted vegetables to make it a full meal.

4. Oatmeal

According to Coach Calorie’s Tony Schober, the first micronutrient that should be absorbed post-workout is carbohydrates. Schober said oatmeal is a great source of carbohydrates that replenish the energy used in your workout. Senior business administration and French major Bailey Martz loves having oatmeal with apples and cinnamon after her workouts.

5. Yogurt

Not only is there no cooking involved with this meal, but most of the time, yogurt comes ready to eat in packages. Whether it’s coconut, almond or Greek, yogurt is a high source of protein and calcium, an important bone-building mineral.

Jenna Vaccaro, a senior news and documentary major, said her go-to yogurt meal consists of Trader Joe’s coconut yogurt, any seasonal fruit and granola.

Overall, there are a variety of post-workout snacks that can replenish and fuel your body after exercise. But these five are simple and full of protein and other nutrients your body needs.