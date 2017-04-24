Student’s go-to books on life that keep them motivated

Between studying or running to class, reading can be a relaxing way to escape, wind down and maybe even learn a thing or two. Some students shared their favorite books on life and motivation.

1. “Into the Wild”

Jenna Vaccaro, a senior news and documentary major, recommended “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer because “it makes you question the purpose of life.” Now a major motion picture, the story is about a well-off man who travels alone into the Alaskan wilderness with none of his possessions. By living in this kind of environment, he learns about what it truly means to live a happy life.

2. “Daring Greatly”

A No. 1 New York Times best-seller and self-improvement novel, “Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead” by Brené Brown is about laying out a road map for change.

“It literally speaks to me in every area I struggle with, like vulnerability, letting others truly see you, being OK with uncertainty and how to live wholeheartedly,” said senior health sciences major Rachel Cooklin. “Ten out of 10 would recommend to everyone because I think everyone struggles with those things in one way or another.”

3. “Brave Enough”

Senior business administration and French major Bailey Martz’s pick is “Brave Enough” by Cheryl Strayed, author of the best-selling book, “Wild.” “Brave Enough” is a collection of her most popular and inspirational words from all of her writings, filled with life, love and friendly advice. Martz describes this book as “beautifully written” and “full of amazing nuggets of information and advice on life.”

4. “Brunette Ambition”

Brayden Ainsworth, a sophomore communication studies major, said “Brunette Ambition” by actress and singer Lea Michele is her go-to pick.

“She gives so much advice about life, living healthy, intelligence and going after your dreams,” Ainsworth said. “Lea Michele was just really relatable and it definitely inspired me, talking a lot about her personal experiences.”

5. “Year of Yes”

Written by the popular creator of “Scandal,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” Shonda Rhimes wrote “Year of Yes,” about how saying “yes” to more opportunities in life changed her as a person.

Senior strategic and corporate communication major Jessica Azevedo said, “It’s very applicable in the sense of realizing you have the ability to make the life you have your best life, regardless of the circumstances.”

6. “The Universe Has Your Back”

Senior strategic and corporate communication major Griffin Hirsch calls this book “amazing.” “The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear Into Faith” by Gabrielle Bernstein is a No. 1 New York Times best-seller that was published in late 2016. The book is about committing your life to finding the connection to faith and joy through the universe, with plenty of meditation and mental-exercises to help you along the way.

7. “You Are A Badass”

“You Are A Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” is “the self-help book for people who desperately want to improve their lives but don’t want to get busted doing it,” according to the author Jen Sincero’s website. Victoria Pazmany, a senior communication studies major, said this is her go-to book for motivation and inspiration.

“The book is open and shares vulnerable experiences that are very relatable. It’s like reading the questions that I want to ask and then having answers for them,” Pazmany said. “It’s a major self-help book that reassures me that everything can go wrong, but that’s OK because it helps you get back on your feet.”

8. “Love Does”

Taylor Frost, a senior business administration and dance major, described “Love Does: Discover a Secretly Incredible Life in an Ordinary World” by Bob Goff as “a collection of short stories about his life and all the random things that have happened to him because he loved life, people and himself fully.” “Love Does” shares the message that “love is never stationary,” and in the end, love is ever-changing and must be something people do. In addition, all of the profits of this book went to charity to help children around the world.