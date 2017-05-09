The famed Francisco

Story by Jackie Cohen, Ellen Chapman, Mikey Knowles and Alana Williams

If you’ve ever walked from main campus to the dorms or driven on Walnut Street on your way to Chapman, then you know what it feels like to be safely guided by Francisco Arteaga and sent on your way with a reassuring “OK.”

As one of the crossing guards patrolling that area, Arteaga directs cars and students in what has become a bustling intersection on campus due to the construction of the Center for Science and Technology. As a busybody himself, 79-year-old Arteaga insists he likes having a job to do.

“I can’t be in the house and not do anything. I don’t feel well on the days of vacation that I don’t have to work,” Arteaga said.

Despite seeing him every day on the way to class, most Chapman students don’t know much about the man beneath the reflective jacket. So The Panther took to the street, literally, to get to know him.

Arteaga immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico twice and is now a legal citizen, but continues to stay true to his heritage. Every winter break, he spends three weeks visiting his brother and elderly uncle, Arteaga said. He also dons his country’s traditional festival clothes for Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day.

Arteaga said he just ordered a new traditional outfit, which should be ready for the next Mexican Independence Day on Sep. 16.

All of his children live in America, and he said he takes pride in their successes in a variety of fields. On weekends, he go to church and the mall or does housework, as he likes gardening and keeping things clean, he said.

He previously worked at an orange farm and a cardboard factory. After retiring, he started working at his daughter’s company, Arteaga told The Panther.

Arteaga said that one day, while getting his car fixed, he saw someone going to work and asked them what they did. When they responded that they worked as a crossing guard, he was inspired to do the same. He had to pass an exam, which, in California, means an online test, field training with an experienced higher-up and a field assessment to ensure “proper crossing procedures,” such as “techniques for use of STOP paddle,” according to the California Department of Public Health.

After passing the tests, he began work as a crossing guard at Anaheim Hills Elementary, where he worked for eight years, he said. There, he worked an hour in the morning and an hour at night, he said.

Then, he got a phone call from the company he worked for.

“They offered me a job (at Chapman), where I would have nine hours, and all the benefits, an hour and a half for lunch. They wanted me to start the next day and I said ‘yes,’” Arteaga said.

On Jan. 15, 2016, Arteaga was hired to work at Chapman, where he soon rose to fame among students.

From high fives to bananas to birthday celebrations to Christmas bonuses and Halloween homages, Chapman students take care of Arteaga. For his birthday, students decorated the corner where he works.

“Students gave me a huge celebration, I saw all the things and I asked, ‘Who’s it for?’ and a man told me it was for me. I was so surprised, and I saw my name there and I wanted to cry,” Arteaga said.

Kab Mutangilwa, a sophomore political science major, is one of those people who strives to make Arteaga feel appreciated. He was the one who organized the birthday celebration.

“We understand that there is no greater privilege than being the reason why someone smiles. I have never seen Francisco that happy,” he said.

Rain or shine, Arteaga is at Chapman at 7 a.m. on weekdays to help students safely get to class. Students routinely claim that the crosswalk at Walnut Avenue and Grand Street is treacherous without Arteaga.

Sophomore film production major Paxton Rome recounts a night last spring after Arteaga had gone home for the night and a car ignored the crossing lights, nearly running him over.

“I jumped off my skateboard and luckily didn’t get hit, but the car ran over my skateboard, breaking it in half,” Rome said.

“It’s basically become a rite of passage to nearly get hit while trying to use the crosswalk on Walnut (Avenue). The addition of Francisco has been great because cars that usually ignore students beginning to cross are forced to stop,” said Molly Casey, a senior television and broadcast journalism major.

Thankfully for resident safety, the crossing guard insists he doesn’t want to leave anytime soon.

“Everyone at Chapman says hi to me, and high fives me, I never want to lose that,” Arteaga said.