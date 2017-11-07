Theatrical makeup class at Chapman gets spooky

Three months into the semester, the theatrical makeup class at Chapman has already explored corrective makeup, avant-garde, clown and old age makeup, said professor Joyce Cantrell, who teaches costume construction and theatrical makeup classes at Chapman.

Psychology major Sara Mulhern is the only freshman in her theatrical makeup class, and is a certified makeup artist and esthetician in Massachusetts. She spent 300 hours over the summer in Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics.

From putting on mascara as a 6-year-old dancer to becoming a licensed artist, Mulhern has come a long way, she said.

Mulhern mastered one of her looks for this class while discussing avant-garde makeup. According to experts, avant-garde is about creativity and expression. It focuses on being dramatic, artistic and often extreme.

Here is Mulhern’s avant-garde look in 10 steps:

What you’ll need: a sponge, foundation, blush, pink eye shadow, white priming mascara, glitter freckles, pink lip liner, dark red mascara and fake blood.