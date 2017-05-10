Top three places to study abroad from Chapman University

Curious about where Chapman students are studying abroad? Thinking of studying abroad and wondering what the most popular destinations are? Check out this infographic for the costs, GPA and other requirements needed to study abroad at these destinations.

(Shown is the estimated price for a semester abroad for each country based on its available programs. Chapman students will continue paying regular tuition.)

“I studied abroad in London last summer,” said junior news and documentary major Roxanneh Mousavi. “It was my first time traveling on my own, but it was a great experience because I really had to learn how to take care of myself and be responsible. It was just an amazing experience.”