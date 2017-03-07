Use the gym at Chapman and generate electricity

Did you know that the gym in Henley Basement conducts electricity for Chapman?

Chapman and SportsArt, a company that produces gym equipment capable of converting human energy into electrical energy, teamed up to make Chapman’s campus a more energy-efficient place. The average 45-minute workout generates about 40 watts of electricity, and in one hour, 10 ECO-POWR (electricity generating) products can generate up to 2,000 watts of power. The energy that is produced then flows to an inverter that converts it to electricity and sends it to the electrical grid. The electricity that is generated then goes towards powering the gym itself. The graphic below shows the conversion from how much time a Chapman student spends on each piece of equipment to how much energy is finally produced.