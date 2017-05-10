Virtual reality: revolutionizing media at Chapman

Story by Ian Craddock, Jonathan Moch, Summir Wilson and Zoe Jensen

Virtual reality (VR) is a new category of technology that is gaining traction in multiple areas of the world. However, as VR rapidly emerges into various sects of life, students won’t be able to ignore the benefits and the risks.

Virtual reality is an artificial environment which is experienced through sensory stimuli (as sights and sounds) provided by a computer and in which one’s actions partially determine what happens in the environment. Virtual reality surpasses the realm of video gaming and oozes into the realms of medicine and education. VR has found a way to enhance the efficiency and quality of life by providing real-life images instead of fantasy ones.

Other college campuses have already taken advantage of the vast abilities of VR. For example, University of Southern California made news headlines by creating a VR that helped veterans recover from PTSD. Along with this, UCLA scientists are using VR for medical diagnoses and surgeries.

Chapman offers an introduction to virtual reality workshop, which is soon to be developed into a virtual reality development course. Some students have already gotten a head start on VR at Chapman in the VR Club on campus that contributes to The Harvest, a VR film production event that happened last October on campus. The club consists of about 75 members.

In order to assimilate the many uses of VR into the Chapman community, Warren revealed that Dodge College just submitted a proposal to the Undergraduate Academic Council of the university for a new minor in VR and AR.

“The minor in VR and AR will be open to all majors, and is designed to serve students interested in the uses of immersive media for storytelling across a wide range of fields,” Warren said.

She explained that with the access to this minor, students will be able to utilize VR in their majors and other sects of life. Warren said that as of now VR is being used in many other industries such as – disability and illness awareness, health care, trauma recovery and education.

“By learning to plan and create immersive media projects, they will be prepared to supplement and support their own work in other areas with visual storytelling assets that will add value to their academic and professional endeavors,” Warren said.

Possible issues with VR

There are many uses of VR in the modern world. However, with that comes risks and concerns. Luke Snedecor, a freshman digital arts major, said that VR can affect people psychologically.

“The ability to be immersed in an environment is more than just a visual change, it’s psychological,” he said. “If you put someone in a virtual environment standing on the edge of a skyscraper, almost every time they will be too scared to take a step forward, even when they know it’s not real,” Snedecor said.

1. Desensitization

Through repetitive usage of VR, users can become desensitized to the images they see in virtual reality. They could no longer be affected by extreme behaviors, involving violence or crime, which could result in a lack of empathy. Along with this, when people spend too much time within a VR world, their body can seem foreign to them.

2. Addiction

VR can stimulate a lot of great feelings and senses within a user, which means that addiction is possible. Some users become addicted to the reality they live in within the VR glasses, making their own life dull and unexciting..

The violence or traumatic scenes VR can produce has the ability to cause real mental trauma within VR users, as VR can appear so real, users think it is actually happening to them.

4. Morality

Ethical questions also arise when dealing with VR technology as it blurs the fine line between fantasy and reality. Morality poses the question: Is it still immoral to participate in violent or illegal acts in a VR game or does that get a free pass? The repeated use of VR games in which immoral actions are shown can wear down a user’s morale, making them think it is OK to participate in in reality.

Sho Shrock, a sophomore creative producing major, expressed concern with the future of VR. He said that VR could eventually control how users physically feel and what you are able to act out in the VR. Therefore, the previous issues could be amplified and more serious.

“I spend hundreds of hours in VR experiences and it hasn’t affected how I see the real world at all. While VR is deceiving, it’s still just an illusion that is easy to separate from reality,” Shrock said.

Most professors and students agree that VR is hugely beneficial to the modern world and the issues can be solved by conscious content and positive intention.

“VR is only going to get bigger and now is the time to join,” Shrock said.