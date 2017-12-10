Age is just a number: Students and the normalization of fake IDs

Prowl has allowed the students in this story to be referred to by their initials or first names because they are admitting to an illegal act.

Obtaining a fake ID is a right of passage for many students, who say they can be a passport to the hassle-free acquisition of alcohol with few if any, consequences.

D.L., a sophomore creative producing major, bought a fake ID at the end of his freshman year from a website called IDGod.ph.

“It feels totally normal. I’m not worried about getting in trouble that much,” he said. “It’s so common, I don’t know, it wouldn’t be so common if it was actually legally dangerous.”

His phony California driver’s license, which says he’s three years older than his age of 19, has passed inspection in grocery stores, delis and liquor stores.

Many websites sell fake IDs for $70 to $100.

In a 2016 study from the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, 7.7 percent of incoming U.S. freshmen reported owning a fake ID. After concluding one to two years of college, that number rose to 18.2 percent of students, the highest percentage reported since the journal began recording in 1989.

Junior strategic and corporate communication major S.A. purchased her fake ID because it was easy and because she “didn’t see why not.”

“It was easy to get and, although I don’t use it much, it still feels good to have. I can go buy myself wine or something if I feel like it,” she said.

She has only used her ID three times in the four months she’s had it.

“Almost everyone has one that I know, pretty much,” she said. “So when I drink, it’s usually because someone else used their fake to buy it.”

D.L. and S.A. both obtained their IDs through a friend who knew how to navigate IDgod.ph.

“My friend told me it was a good deal – cheap, legit and not suspicious,” S.A. said. “But she had to transfer money through Western Union (an American financial service and communications company) and it kept getting denied because the source (IDgod) was considered illegitimate. That was kind of suspicious.”

S.A. said she was close to taking her name off the order because it felt “questionable,” and she wanted her money back. The following week, however, she received her fake ID.

D.L. and S.A. both estimated that about three-quarters of the people they know at Chapman have fake IDs. However, because it is an external issue that is separate from the university, Chapman’s Student Conduct Code has no mention of fake identification and the legal friction that may stem from it.

According to the Public Safety Crime log, 25 percent of crimes since the start of the semester have been drug- or alcohol-related.

The university is unlikely to penalize students for having fake IDs, although consequences may result from their behavior while drunk.

“We know there is a problem with students having fake IDs,” said Dean of Students Jerry Price. “Certainly it’s concerning, but, as it does not specifically affect the university, there is no way for us to regulate or create consequences for students who have these IDs.”

Price said that the university prefers to promote sobriety or healthy drinking habits for students.

Fake ID ownership directly correlates with reports of heavy drinking episodes, alcohol-related problems, and drinking and driving, according to the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

The data also indicated that members or potential members of a fraternity or sorority are more likely to own a fake ID. According to the Chapman Greek Life webpage, 32.8 percent of Chapman students are Greek-affiliated.

But junior business administration major Lauren A., who is not a member of Greek life and has no intention of joining, also has a fake ID.

“It’s college, drinking kind of happens regardless. I can see how being in (a fraternity or sorority) at other schools would influence you to drink more or buy a fake (ID), but that doesn’t apply here as much,” Lauren said.

D.L. sees fake IDs as normalized within the Chapman community, and said it’s “common knowledge” which liquor stores and bars accept them.

“A lot of people at Chapman know the places in the area that are good to go to, and won’t catch you, and the places you shouldn’t go to if you have a fake. Obviously, you should use your fake with caution and not be stupid about it,” D.L. said. “It’s also usually pretty safe to use a fake in grocery stores.”

He added he has bought booze in several large grocery stores and “never had a problem.”

Hernandez, a security guard for the popular District Lounge in the Orange Plaza, said he was trained by the Orange Police Department to identify fraudulent IDs.

He said he evaluates the apparent age of the person holding the identification and also focuses on the quality of the ID’s photo, including its laser perforation and engraving (for some state IDs). He also checks to see if the expiration date correlates with the typical five-year timeline that an ID is valid.

Hernandez knows of other bouncers who ask for the ID holder’s star sign, as many fake IDs have listed birthdays that are different from the holders.

Sophomore business administration major Rachel R. said she has used an ID she borrowed from an older friend to enter the District Lounge, although she doesn’t plan on doing it again.

The lounge wasn’t able to be reached for a response on this situation.

“With the D (District Lounge), if you get caught with a fake, they’re more likely to get you in trouble than other places,” Rachel R. said, indicating that she was fearful of being cited by police. “(At other places), they’ll just turn you away or, worst case, take your ID.”

If caught in possession of a fake ID, a person can be cited for a misdemeanor false identification violation in accordance with the California Business and Professions Code Section 25661.

Using her fake ID is so routine, it doesn’t even feel like breaking the law, said Rachel R. “Having a fake ID doesn’t feel dangerous … I think that’s why so many students get

them. Besides being kind of expensive, they might as well get one,” she said.

S.A. thinks that fake ID’s are already “embedded” in Chapman student culture.

“No one feels unsafe, really, and that’s why people feel so comfortable buying fakes,” said S.A. “Chapman students definitely like to be involved in the party scene, but due to the area our school’s located in, it’s harder to fulfill that desire to drink and party, so it’s very common for students to seek other outlets for that.”