Where the boys aren’t: gender disparities on Chapman’s campus

Junior health sciences major Jordan Wilhelm fantasizes about how unique she would be if she, as a woman, were a minority on campus – instead of men – rather than “just another Chapman girl.”

Indeed, campuses – including Chapman – are becoming primarily female.

Women comprise 56 percent of the student population on college campuses nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Education, and the majority is even more pronounced at Chapman University. Undergraduates were 61 percent female and 39 percent male as of 2016 at Chapman, according to the University and College Accountability Network.

The trend has been in the works for decades. Roughly 9 percent of women earned bachelor’s degrees in 1970-71, about 45 percent earned bachelor’s degrees in 1984-85, and 50 percent by 2001-02, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

This gap impacts the campus social culture at Chapman: Many students have mostly female friends, heterosexual men enjoy a much deeper dating pool than other groups, and administrators worry about whether and how to control the torrent of qualified females.

Katherine Shields, a junior communication studies major, said she still feels pushed aside at times because professors give the few men in class more attention. Others say that women feel more comfortable speaking up and participating in classes because they are no longer conspicuous, but comfortable.

Why are women so prevalent at universities? Historically, women have long felt they need to be better prepared and more qualified than men to be considered for the same jobs, said Dean of the College of Educational Studies Margaret Grogan.

This gender imbalance was a plus for junior health sciences major Perry Barringer when he chose a college.

“I have a girlfriend (now),” Barringer said. “But there were a lot more options in the dating pool when I was single. I take STEM classes and they’re still majority female but I don’t see the campus being super ‘feminized.’ You can’t really feminize organic chemistry.”

Junior strategic and corporate communications major Vishnu Gettu said it’s nice to be surrounded by women.

“When you look at the basic facts about the school, the gender gap shows up and it’s a huge plus,” Gettu said. “It’s done wonders for my dating life.”

Not the case for hetero Chapwomen.

Junior television writing and production major Laurel Speck said she faces an internal struggle of whether she should give up on chasing Chapman men and take up online dating.

“There’s added pressure and competition for girls. I’ve thought about downloading Tinder, but I have way too much pride to go through with that,” Speck said.

The gender imbalance at Chapman is, in part, due to men who favor schools with stronger athletics and engineering and business programs, or schools that have more spirit regarding sports, said Assistant Vice President of Admission Marcela Mejia-Martinez.

“Overall, Chapman has a good balance, and we work hard to control the gap,” Mejia-Martinez said. “We are hopeful (the new Keck Center for Science and Engineering) will help us attract strong talent of all sexes, to help balance the sex ratios.”

Junior biology major Amr Turkmani believes that men are less likely to attend college because they have more career options than women.

“A lot of men would like to take over their fathers’ work or established business, so they don’t always need a degree,” Turkmani said. “As long as you have experience, you can build your way up.”

If men are inherently seen as able-minded and able-bodied to do any job, they might be less likely to seek out opportunities to advance themselves, speculated junior health science major Sana Datar.

Sophomore news and documentary major Dedee Droege said that college never felt like a choice – graduating with a degree was a parental expectation. Her family presented college to her as both a privilege and an obligation.

“Performance-wise, women will do better because there are more of us at Chapman,” Droege said. “But outside of the classroom, the workforce and graduate school are tilted toward men.”

Droege believes that there’s a lot against women since birth, and when they are put in a situation where they can objectively prove their worth, women will take advantage of that.

“I’ve always been told that I have to,” Droege said.

Dean of Students Jerry Price said that Chapman strives to keep its environment diverse both ethnically and in terms of gender.

“We don’t think there’s a benefit to being 75/25 (in terms of men to women ratio),” Price said. “When we admit people, there’s a chunk that’s clearly admissible, a chunk that doesn’t meet the qualification, and the muddy group in the middle. It is possible that men in that (middle group) get let in to keep a diverse environment.”

Does that mean that less qualified men are admitted over more qualified women?

“Not in a million years would we accept a less qualified man over a more qualified woman,” Price said. “But we’re mindful.”

Mejia-Martinez said that Chapman works as hard as any other liberal arts-centered school to balance the averages.

Women may prevail when it comes to getting into universities, but that doesn’t mean they are guaranteed to do well once they get out. Negative stereotypes still affect women’s chances of getting and maintaining powerful positions in some fields, Grogan said. As of 2017, 5.4 percent of Fortune 500 CEO companies were women, compared to 0 percent in 1995, according to Pew Research Center.

“Men are seen as more capable in male-dominated fields, and most fields are male-dominated,” Datar said.

That’s why women make more of an effort to become educated and prepared for the real world, said Grogan.

“Many times, a job posting will say ‘doctorate preferred,” Grogan said. “(This means) men can get the job without it, but women will definitely have to have one.”

This idea leaves some undergraduate women wondering if their investment in education will pay off.

“Sure, women outnumber men at my school, but I still think men go really far in their gender,” said sophomore business major Emma Stein. “Women who have the same credentials as their male counterparts still don’t get jobs because people think men are more qualified and men can deal with stress. A lot of people believe that women should still be at home.”