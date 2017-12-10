The (Chapman) Grand total: How much it could cost to live in the $150 million complex

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Harold Hewitt announced Chapman’s $150 million purchase of Katella Grand, an apartment complex in Anaheim that will be open for student housing in fall 2018, in an email to the Chapman Community Nov. 6.

The posh residential complex, which features a fancy fitness center with a rock climbing wall, a “resort-style” swimming pool and “community club room” with a fireplace, clocked in at $20 million more than the original budget for the Keck Center for Science and Technology – a complex devoted to learning and instruction.

Katella Grand, which will be renamed Chapman Grand, has 399 apartments, 710 parking spaces and will house about 900 students. Each unit is equipped with basic kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer, according to documents provided by Hewitt. The university will provide typical dorm furniture including beds, desks, couches and chairs.

The purchase is an investment that will likely stay with the university for decades, and just one example of how academic institutions are pushing for – and finding – ways to amass more student housing to permit enrollment growth. Though tuition makes up the majority of Chapman’s income, about 14 percent of the total income comes from room and board expenses, Hewitt said.

But Chapman didn’t buy the Anaheim complex just to get into the landlord game, though it doesn’t hurt that it is located in an up-and-coming real estate goldmine called the “Platinum Triangle.” The university wants to keep peace with Orange residents and politicians concerned about living in a dense mass of partying students. And in the current “amenities arms race,” it wants to stay competitive with other universities by offering housing options likely to lure students who now see a resort-like atmosphere as prerequisite. Katella Grand has those resort-like amenities and also offers students the opportunity to cement peer bonds that are part of the legendary “Chapman experience.”

“The research has consistently shown that students who live on campus and engage in everyday campus life have higher retention rates and graduation rates,” said Dean of Students Jerry Price.

For next year’s freshman class, a new university housing rule will require students to live in university housing through their sophomore year, not only because the housing needs to be filled but because administrators think it will help with retention and graduation rates.

Though living on campus freshman year is required unless commuting from home, most students now choose to move off campus by their sophomore year, either because they can’t obtain Chapman-provided housing – the price tag is too high – or they want the independence and separation from campus. The purchase of Katella Grand has piqued interest in some students for its luxurious amenities including a pool (and hot tub), a recreation room and fitness center, and overall modern feel. But one question remains: What will it actually cost to live there?

The cost to live in the newly purchased apartments will be comparable to the existing rates in Sandhu Residence Center. But, unlike Sandhu dorms, the apartments come with full kitchens and a lot more space. Prices will not be based on the floor plan or square footage of the apartment, but will depend on whether students are sharing a bedroom, Price said.

This means that a lucky few students could draw a single-bedroom apartment and end up paying the same price as someone living in a three-bedroom.

The cost breakdown

There are 12 apartment layouts offered at Katella Grand – four one-bedrooms, five two-bedrooms and one three-bedroom layout options. The university will try to fit two beds in each bedroom where it can, but for the small bedrooms where this isn’t a possibility, students would pay the single rate.

A Katella double will cost about $11,504 per student per academic year and a single bedroom about $13,210 per academic year.

It will cost the same for one student to live in a one-bedroom apartment as it will be for two students to live in a two-bedroom apartment, because they each get their own room. Some of the rooms may have two people in one bedroom and one person in another, in which case two people would pay the double rate and one person would pay the single rate.

Here’s the cost of a one-bedroom apartment that would likely fit just one student:

One bedroom, one bathroom

796 square feet

Current price at Katella Grand: $2,092 per month

Chapman’s price: about $13,210 per academic year, which is about $1,470 per month. This means Chapman’s rate for the single apartments could be more than $500 less per month than the market price. There are close to 100 units with or similar to this floor plan.

Here’s the cost of a two-bedroom apartment that could potentially house three people:

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms

1,158 square feet

Current price at Katella Grand: $2,843 per month

Chapman’s price: about $11,504 for a shared room for an academic year, about $1,280 per month. For the student in the single bedroom, it would cost about $13,210, or about $1,470 per month.

Suppose you were living in this apartment with two roommates paying market price. If you split the rent three ways, it would cost about $950 per month per person. In this case, Chapman’s price will cost students more than living in Katella Grand paying market price would.

View the rest of the floor plans and apartments at Katella Grand here.

Amenities and parking

Parking and transportation – Katella Grand has about 750 parking spaces in a garage below the complex. The university will have shuttles going to and from main campus, similar to Panther Village. But unlike Panther Village, parking passes from Chapman Grand will be valid on main campus, so students can drive to school and park in the Lastinger Parking Structure.

9,200 square-foot lobby – The first floor of Katella Grand has an open floor plan with different seating areas, including a conference-style work arrangement and couches. There is a gas fireplace, a pool table and televisions mounted on the walls. On the far side of the lobby is a beverage display fridge, a bar/kitchen area for food and drink and an espresso machine.

Pool – The pool is lined with lounge chairs, tables and umbrellas, with fountains and a gas fire pit at the pool’s ends. There is also a hot tub.

Fitness Center – The first floor of the building has a gym with an array of cardio and weightlifting equipment. There is also a small rock climbing wall.

Price said there will be frequent open houses in the spring semester, and the apartments will be furnished similar to a typical dorm room setup with beds and desks.

The push for university housing and student satisfaction

It has long been a goal to house at least 50 percent of students on campus, both to build a strong community among undergraduates as well as keep a mutually beneficial relationship with Orange residents, Hewitt said.

Unbeknownst to most students and parents, the university is about $345 million in debt, counting the debt incurred from the purchase of the $150 million complex.

Katella Grand was purchased using municipal revenue bonds, which can come with higher financial risks than general obligation bonds because they rely solely on revenue, which, in this case, will come from students living in the complex. This does not mean that the university is in trouble financially, Hewitt said, because the university can sell the complex, likely for more than it bought it for.

An additional $100 million in debt was acquired years prior, when Chapman purchased land by the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts with plans to build a residential complex called Filmmaker’s Village, only to discover it was contaminated with carcinogens. That plot was converted into the Lastinger tennis courts. The rest of the $345 million came from loans issued for the construction of the Keck Center for Science and Engineering.

The 14 percent of the university’s income generated through housing and meal plans, is not likely to change much with the purchase of Katella Grand because it was paid for with these long-term loans, which the university will pay off first, Hewitt said.

Incoming students will now be required to live on campus through sophomore year – something unlikely to sit well with students who move off campus to save money and get some breathing room.

“We have more control over how much help we provide someone when they live in our own housing,” Price said. “We would love to increase access to high-achieving students who don’t have as much of an ability to pay.”

Also, when students opt out of university housing, they lose the $3,000 university housing grant, which many students have. So even though it may seem less expensive to live off campus at the time, the cost is often similar or even less in the long run.

Chapman’s housing shortage is often a concern for parents, Hewitt said.

“In particular, we hear that (from people) coming from out-of-state,” he said.

Freshman sociology major Emma Goethe will transfer to a college in her home state after one semester at Chapman, in part because she says she doesn’t feel satisfied with the Chapman community, despite living in a dorm.

“I wanted the dorms to be a larger way to socialize, which they are not here,” she said, adding that part of why she chose Chapman was because she liked the modern layout of the residence halls.

More housing options will permit the university to better meet student needs, Price said. Chapman could conceivably offer themed housing for first generation or LGBTQIA+ students, to create the kinds of communities that students could want in the future.

Junior psychology major Nasma Kublawi moved off campus sophomore year because, like many students, she wanted the feeling of independence. She is mostly skeptical of the two-year living requirement.

“(Sophomores) should have the liberty to make that decision for themselves, but that’s not to say having a campus housing option is a bad thing,” she said. “It’s very subjective to who the student is and what their priorities and values are.”

The road to elitism

Student housing plays an increasingly important role in a university’s reputation. According to Hewitt, world-class professors aren’t always a strong enough draw to recruit the best and brightest students, and many of the top private universities guarantee student housing for undergraduates as an inducement.

Hewitt said the best universities accommodate student needs not just in academics but every other aspect of a university experience. So, what is it about student housing that can make a university elite?

Administrators look to other private universities comparable in size for inspiration and ideas. Examples of these models include Vanderbilt University, Tufts University and Stanford University, each of which have endowments well into the billions of dollars.

The university’s investment advisors reported the endowment was most recently sitting at about $360 million, Hewitt said. About 30 percent of undergraduates live in university housing.

Top private universities tend to have more students living in campus housing.

School Undergraduate enrollment Undergraduates living in campus housing Endowment Tufts 5,508 70% $1.6 billion Vanderbilt 6,817 90% $3.8 billion Stanford 7,032 97% $22.4 billion

Hewitt said students tend to want apartment-style living where they can have more privacy. The shoebox dorms with cinder block walls, stained carpet and community bathrooms are becoming less appealing as universities up the ante for housing accommodations.

These were a few of the things that kept Goethe from choosing another school. Goethe said she liked that Chapman seemed to balance communal living with privacy.

“I was very drawn to the housing because there were private bathrooms, which was the main concern I had at other universities,” she said.

As student expectations like Goethe’s rise, so do the buildings.

Stanford University, for example, has opened three new residence halls since 2013, and continues to renovate many of its older buildings. The school’s website also advertises its commitment to sustainability for its residential and dining enterprises.

The newest student resident halls at Pomona College, opened in 2011, were one of seven Grand Winners in the Builder’s Choice and Custom Home Design Awards in 2013, and have been nationally recognized for their architectural design.

Though it is not within Chapman’s reach to house the majority of undergraduates like many private schools do, Hewitt said universities that guarantee housing tend to have higher retention rates and student satisfaction.

“The Board of Trustees at Chapman has long discussed around 50 percent as a long-term goal,” he said. “Chapman has never felt compelled to provide 100 percent housing.”

Generally, the most elite private universities have the facilities to house the majority of undergraduates, but Chapman is only able to guarantee housing for freshmen. Part of this is due to boundaries set for growth because of Chapman’s location, but also because administrators can’t expand the student population if there isn’t the housing to support it.

When it comes to building the university’s reputation, that’s something that plays out in the long-term decisions made by administrators, and proposals to build new facilities and housing are part of this process.

“When we make these decisions, we’re looking 50 to 100 years down the line,” Hewitt said.

Katella Grand is just one of the expansion projects administrators hope will attract students, securing Chapman a spot on the map of elite institutions 50 years in the future.