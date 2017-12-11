Inside the locker room: Chapman students embrace esports

There is a little known Chapman sports team that has taken down Stanford University in a competition. This team does not have cheerleaders, and the players do not face off on a field or a court. In fact, the five teammates do not even play near each other during the competition. Each player sits in front of their computer at home and strategizes with the rest of the team over voice chat.

This is esports – contests for an increasingly digital and atomized age.

“I think (esports and gaming) are an issue of the new age, sort of redefining what counts as social,” said Ben Allen, a sophomore news and documentary major. “Think about it like a phone call, but there’s also that element of interacting with each other’s characters and working towards a goal. Gamers are mostly normal people.”

The esports, or “electronic sports,” industry has been around since the 1990s, and has evolved into a competitive video gaming phenomenon. The esports audience amounted 202 million viewers in 2017, with a year-over-year revenue growth of 36 percent, according to SuperData, a site that offers insights on gaming, streaming media and esports. The growth of esports is due in part to the increased popularity of streaming sites, technology and the internet, according to Fox Sports.

The Chapman esports club was founded in 2013, according to the Chapman esports Facebook page, and has 310 members, though it is likely that these numbers include some Chapman students who have graduated. The club meets twice a month in the basement of the Leatherby Libraries or in Argyros Forum. There are teams within the club that compete collegiately in games such as “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” “League of Legends” and “Overwatch,” as well as casual gamers. The Chapman esports club brings gamers “together” to play and compete for money.

Mark Giambone, a junior computer science major, is on the “Chapmemes” team, a group of five (plus a substitute player) that competes in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (or CS:GO). The CS:GO has defeated Stanford University and Grand Canyon University in their only two games so far.

The teams face off virtually through a third-party site called CEVO, which helps craft authentic esports experiences, according to the CEVO website. The competitions are hosted by Collegiate Starleague, which is the world’s first collegiate gaming organization, according to its website.

Giambone said the CS:GO championship prizes for Division II teams, such as Chapman, include products like keyboards, mice and headsets. The prize pool for Division I, the most competitive league, is $30,000. Division II is geared for toward casual play and the champions win products, according to Collegiate Starleague.

“For esports, it’s all about team chemistry, so you need to pick your teammates wisely,” Giambone said. “I was lucky that our team gets along great and plays well together, so that’s why we’ve been able to beat (Stanford and Grand Canyon University) so far.”

Freshman news and documentary major Emma Barda, a casual gamer who plays esports such as “League of Legends,” said she began playing video games when she was 3.

“It’s a nice escape. You can spend an hour just fooling around by yourself or with friends, and it’s always going to be a new, fun experience,” Barda said.

Allen, who is also a casual gamer, said he loves the “mind game” element.

“I love coming into a game that has inter-layered mechanics and figuring out what strategies to take. I also love the feeling of progression and knowing that I won a certain game that I wouldn’t have won the month before,” Allen said.

There is a large social element that comes with playing or watching esports, Allen said.

“It’s just the same as if you went to play a pickup game of basketball. Part of it is playing the game and seeing your friends,” Allen said. “When people think of someone who plays a lot of video games, they think of a sweaty nerd sitting in a room by themselves. And yes, it might be that, but (playing esports and video games) is not necessarily an asocial thing,” even if your teammates are not within earshot, he added.

The 2017 esports revenue totaled $1.5 billion and is predicted to reach more than $1.6 billion by 2018, according to SuperData. About $661 million of the 2016 revenue is from sponsorships and advertising, $78 million from prize pools, and $34 million in ticket sales to watch esports competitions, according to the website.

Giambone paid $10 for a student ticket to attend a “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” championship at the Orange County Fairgrounds in October. The gaming competition was projected on several screens, which depicted players and their screens simultaneously.

“It’s like watching any sports team. People have the same reactions when someone does something amazing,” Giambone said. “When you’re watching professionals play, you learn so much because they know the game so well and they’ve spent countless hours playing.”

Popular esports include Valve Corporation’s “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” and Riot Games’ “League of Legends,” according to an ESPN esports analyst who weighed the games’ viewership, sponsorships, player base and future growth potential. “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” is a shooting game that involves two teams of five players, in which one team attempts to plant a bomb and the other tries to diffuse it, Allen explained. “League of Legends” is a team-based five vs. five online battle arena game in which players choose one hero, from a pool of more than 100, who fills a specific role on their team. The goal is to destroy the opposing team’s nexus, a large building in their base.

Esports games like “League of Legends” are free games that are downloadable online. However, some do cost money. In-game additions – or “cosmetics,” as they are called, which include different character outfits and game customizations – pluck the pockets of players willing to enhance their online personas with bells and whistles.

“I’ve only spent $320 over the last five years on cosmetics (in ‘League of Legends’), but some people spend thousands of dollars,” Barda said.

The popularity of esports created opportunities for talented gamers to create careers and make millions of dollars. Players make money based on tournaments; if their team loses, they can’t count on winnings, said Allen. Being a successful esports player gets more complicated with corporate sponsorships, obligations to make appearances and photo shoots, he explained.

“I would imagine it’s a very intense lifestyle to be practicing a video game for 10 hours a day and then play in a tournament. I love playing video games, but playing that way is not a dream for me,” Allen said. “It might be fun to play basketball in high school, but you might not want to commit to a life where you’re practicing it every day.”

Esports encompass both physical and mental skills, Barda said, though training is not as rigorous as that required for soccer, baseball or other conventional sports. Physical skills include fast reaction times and execution, while the mental skills involve knowledge of the game and strategies to keep the other team from winning. The “Chapmemes” CS:GO team tries to practice whenever possible, but has to coordinate around the busy schedules that coincide with college life, Giambone said.

“Practicing looks like anything from loading up some of the maps in the game and practicing where the smoke grenades go, or playing scrimmage games against random opponents,” said Giambone.

In the game of “StarCraft,” the player controls hundreds of troops while issuing many simultaneous commands, Allen explained.

“The ability to be able to look at your screen and press all of the hot keys in the right order is a big deal. That sounds stupid but it’s actually incredibly hard,” Allen said.

Playing esports can be addicting. The longest Allen has played one game, “Dota 2,” is 12 consecutive hours.

“I think that, for many people, the addictive nature of esports and video games in general comes from the escapist nature of them. We all live stressful lives, and it’s nice to be able to let go of my stressful life for a short time and just focus on the game. I’m also a competitive person, so esports definitely helps me scratch my competitive itch,” Allen said.

Barda has played “League of Legends” 10 hours straight.

“That’s when it’s the best, when it’s 2 a.m. and you should definitely go to sleep, but there’s just one more game you’ve got to win,” Barda said.

Giambone’s longest record was when he played “Minecraft” for 26 hours when he was 12.

“Esports haven’t affected my school life, as of yet. I have the perfect balance,” Giambone said. “I say, play games, and then wait till Sunday to do all of your homework.”

His esports record for “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” is 13 hours, time that has helped contribute to the Chapmemes’ victory over Stanford.

“It was a feeling of great excitement and, overall, a great morale booster,” he said.