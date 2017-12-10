Letter from the Editor: Does student-focused university really mean student focused?

How Chapman’s ballooning mental health issue shows its true attitude toward students.

Chapman, we have a serious problem.

We can find a way to borrow $150 million to buy a new housing project, but not, apparently, a way to address the mental health crisis on our campus.

In late October, Student Government President Mitchell Rosenberg announced that there were 90 students on the waitlist to see a counselor at Chapman’s Student Psychological Services (SPCS). That number represents a tripling of the usual waitlist.

Director of Psychological Counseling Services Jeanne Walker attributed this rise to recent tragedies like the Las Vegas shooting and the fires that raged in Anaheim Hills and Sonoma and Napa Counties in October. She said it was difficult to provide help to all the students asking for it.

“This (semester) was not a good situation, and we are sad about it,” Walker said. “This year was like a tidal wave.”

Unsaid is that there are probably even more students who want help but don’t bother seeking it, knowing they will have to wait at least three weeks. Given the flood of anxiety, depressi, n and suicide afflicting people of college age, we should be reducing the obstacles that stand between students and receiving mental health care – not adding to them.

Chapman sells itself as a “student-centered university.” The mission of our counseling center is to “assist students in functioning effectively in the university environment by assessing and supporting their psychological well-being as they pursue personal and academic goals,” according to a statement on its website.

But Dean of Students Jerry Price contends that adding more counselors is not the answer to shortening the waitlist, telling The Panther, “We just can’t keep up by adding people. The more we add, the more students come in.”

Amplifying his remarks at Prowl’s request, he added, “We think that the model of relying on the counseling center as the primary way we support students is not the most effective way to do it.”

Chapman may hire a case manager to help triage people on the waitlist – who would refer those with academic and other non-mental health problems to more appropriate campus resources – but the university has no plans to hire more counselors, Price said, noting that the university does not want to provide long-term care for troubled students.

Price referenced Brown University, a school similar in undergraduate size but has double the number of counselors as Chapman. Brown’s waitlist is still two weeks, but Chapman’s is three.

“We could double our staff and reduce our waitlist by a week. To me, that’s an arms race we can’t win,” Price said.

But doesn’t reducing the waitlist by even just a week seem like a better idea than doing nothing? What does the administration’s response say about the priorities of this $64,000 “student-centered” university? And why have a counseling center on campus if you don’t want students to take advantage of it?

Chapman should solve the problem – instead of just studying it or trying to refer it away – by diverting money it spends elsewhere toward hiring counselors. If the university is concerned about hiring more full-time staff than it needs, it can hire temporary or part-time counselors to be available as needed.

Universities are competitive. Chapman doesn’t want to fall behind in guaranteeing fancy housing that will attract new students. But what about the students already here? Shouldn’t our survival be a priority? Yes, survival. The university’s failure to provide a human ear on demand can be a life and death matter.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for 20- to 24-year olds (trailing accidents), with suicide rates in that age group tripling since the 1950s.

Let’s put this in context by comparing the other resources Chapman provides to keep us safe. Chapman has 19 Public Safety officers, according to Chief of Public Safety Randy Burba, and this number doesn’t even include staff support for Public Safety in the form of dispatchers, fire and life safety personnel, parking and transportation, and clerical staff.

How many people do we have qualified to talk to students about their problems in the counseling center?

Seven.

According to Price.

Yet, 17.6 percent of all 10- to 24-year-olds who died in 2015 died as a result of suicide, while only 14.6 percent of those deaths were attributed to homicide, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

See the problem?

Seven.

Why are we so bummed, anyway?

Millennials, which classifies most college students report the highest levels of stress compared to other age groups.

For many students, college is the first time in their lives that they are away from family and loved ones. We also face epic financial pressures, as stratospheric tuition costs leave us accruing record levels of debt while we may not know what major, let alone career, we want to pursue – not to mention our inability to speak to friends about stress as they are probably floundering too. Many of us stumble as we take on classes and course loads that we can’t handle, while mourning breakups, dying pets and relatives, lost friends and, for some, the defeat of Hillary Clinton.

And don’t forget the usual “who am I?” dilemma we deal with, on top of an increasing pressure to pull great grades, have internships and prove ourselves. The requirements of our classes often undermine our efforts to do the common sense things we know keep us sane, such as eating healthy, exercising, and getting enough sleep. (Let me know if you find the time to fit all of that into your daily routine.)

We need a friendly, trusted human ear – nearby and on demand, not somewhere in Fullerton or Garden Grove. We need available, on-campus counselors closeby because, in many cases, our families and loved ones are nowhere near. What trusted person can we turn to for support when dealing with stressful changes and demands?

“Psychological help is necessary for college students,” said Jazzie Newton, a junior peace studies major. “Everything they know is changing, and they have to juggle so many different things. It’s really hard.”

For decades, we have emphasized grades instead of well-being and happiness. This attitude needs to change, and it starts with clearing the waitlist at the Chapman counseling center. Our school will only get bigger, so how can we expect the administration to look out for our mental health with thousands of new students in the coming years when we can’t even do it now?

The answer is more counselors, and for administrators to actually help their students. C’mon, Chapman. If you’re going to boast that we’re a student-centered university, start acting like one. We don’t need a bunch of empty promises. We need ready, convenient, trustworthy, and talented psychological help.

Administrators need to heed the studies on the decline of student mental health and increase the resources because it’s not just one or two people – it’s all of us. We’re all struggling. And there are still 90 people on the waitlist ahead of us.