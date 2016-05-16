Library brings Holocaust history to life

Holocaust survivor Tanner Szneer, upon seeing his father Leopold’s prayer shawl displayed in the Samueli Holocaust Memorial Library, began to cry. He uttered two words, “my father,” in reverence, as if his father were standing there in front of him.

Located on the fourth floor of the Leathery Libraries, the Samueli Holocaust Memorial Library was a gift to Chapman from Henry and Susan Samueli. Dedicated by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, the library opened on April 11, 2005 and was named after Holocaust survivors, Sala and Aron Samueli, Henry Samueli’s parents.

The Sala and Aron Samueli Holocaust Memorial Library is set apart from other memorials because of the resources and artifacts from survivors it contains, according to Ashley Bloomfield, who has worked with the Samueli Holocaust Memorial Library since its debut.

“The stories and memories contained within the walls of the Samueli Holocaust Memorial Library help prepare us to become witnesses to the future,” Bloomfield said.

With the help of local families of survivors, Bloomfield notes, artifacts contained within the library were accumulated on loan or by donation.

A child’s shoe from Majdanek is just one example of such an artifact within the library. From a briefcase that carried false documents for hidden children, to a poem written by a boy in Terezin, these artifacts create a story of history, Bloomfield said.

To further engage visitors, iPads help tell stories through digital text, pictures and videos. Located just outside of the Samueli Memorial Library are two with which visitors can interact with to help better understand the stories behind the artifacts.

The hope is for the resources to become available to the rest of the world through the Internet.

Marilyn Harran, director of the Rodgers Center for Holocaust Education, pulled out a series of pictures recently brought to the library a few days prior. Harran shares about the multifaceted aspect of stories, pointing out in one picture of people enjoying a day on the beach, post war, the ruins and wreckage in the background.

“It’s as if you have two different worlds portrayed in that photograph. Everything has a story,” Harran said.

Harran talked about the metal bowl displayed at the front of the museum. The bowl belonged to Thomas Blatt, a friend of Harran’s who was imprisoned in the Sobibor camp.

For most Holocaust survivors, especially Blatt, the little things like a bowl meant the difference between life and death. If he didn’t have that bowl, or if he had lost it, he didn’t get to eat.

When going through the story of Leon Lyson, a survivor, on an iPad, a student experiences different media used in the retelling of the story about how he came to America and was drafted. It begins with a video of Lyson recounting his part of his story. The next few pages provided textual and imagery retelling of his life before, during and after the Holocaust.

These are great resources for students to use, and Harran notes that students don’t even have to go off campus to find such historically rich materials.

Many of the people Harran once knew during the process of creating the memorial have died in recent years.

“People put the trust in Chapman University that we will always protect and value these items that mean so much to them – that’s really remarkable,” Harran said. Even though Chapman doesn’t identify with any specific religion or orthodoxy, people have faith in the university and what they do, and that says a lot about Chapman’s work to honor and remember the past.

Chapman works hard to promote these stories and continues to incorporate new forms of storytelling to engage a younger generation in remembrance of the Holocaust and its victims and survivors.

“We can combat hate by using the educational resources we have, starting with this library,” said junior strategic and corporate communications major Rachael Cohen.

Cohen, the president of Chapman University’s Hillel, said that it is crucial to the awareness of future generations that Chapman has a memorial with resources on campus.

Even students who aren’t directly connected to Holocaust history can relate to and find solace in survivors’ stories.

“To me, (the Holocaust) kind of mirrors what my grandparents went through with the Japanese internment camps,” said freshman creative writing major Lauren Louie.

The Rogers Center for Holocaust History helps Chapman honor history

What many students don’t realize about the Samueli Holocaust Memorial Library is that it has a counterpart. The Rogers Center for Holocaust History and the Stern Chair in Holocaust Education were established as a gift by Barry and Phyllis Rogers and Ralph and Sue Stern.

With the help of The 1939 Society, one of the largest Holocaust survivor organizations in the United States, the Rogers Center sponsors an art and writing competition for middle school and high school competitors every year. You can find some of these artworks on display in the memorial library.

This contest focuses on themes of the Holocaust and ethical decision-making in present time in order to provide students the opportunity to creatively express their response to survivor testimonies.

The awards ceremony, hosted in March, sees representatives and educators from every school involved gathering to meet some of the Holocaust survivors.

On March 4, 203 schools from 20 states, including California, and three countries – Poland, Canada and South Africa – registered to participate. The first place recipient this year came from Johannesburg, South Africa.

It takes the whole year to prep for this event, from sending out the prompt to workshopping with teachers, according Marilyn Harran, director of the Rodgers Center for Holocaust Education. All this leads up to the awards ceremony.

The Rogers Center also takes part in providing the lecture series on Holocaust history. Speakers on the topic are booked to visit campus and give lectures over the course of the year. Students voluntarily attend these events to learn more about and engage with the history.

Just last October, a Chapman faculty panel presented on the looted art during the time of the Holocaust. This was just after and in relation to the screening of “Woman in Gold” in September.

The library as a study space

If all the private cubicles are taken, or all the comfy chairs that are perfect for reading are occupied, there’s seemingly no point in studying. Sometimes it’s hard to find a good place to study in the library because all the good places are taken and you can’t focus anywhere else.

Don’t give up just yet – the library has a fourth floor too. You’re probably thinking, “that’s a museum.” Yes, but it is also the home to many research resources and cozy, quiet seating.

The Samueli Holocaust Memorial Library sees many Chapman students who often visit to study connect with the history. The memorial library, however, is also available just to sit and study in. You don’t have to have a purpose for going, just go.

“We want students to come and really feel like this is a great place to study,” said Marilyn Harran. Harran is the director of the memorial library and the Rogers Center for Holocaust Education, and she likes to see students using the space even if it is just to sit in the quiet.

Sometimes, especially leading up to finals week, there are plenty of students who frequent the area to study. If there’s plenty of work and limited space on the floors below, the fourth floor is the ideal study space.

“And then, maybe you want to take a break and get up and look at something,” Harran added.

The space is not only useful for hard workers, but the easily distracted too.