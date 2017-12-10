Major decisions: The struggles students face when choosing a college major

As a famous pink and purple cat from Alice In Wonderland once said, “If you don’t know where you’re going, any road can take you there.”

For college students who can’t decide what they want to do when they graduate, picking a “road” can be a daunting task. Still, some find that the process of deciding on a major can be just as rewarding as the inevitable decision.

“Students think everyone else has got it figured out, but really, nobody has it figured out,” said Shannon Baker, the adviser for the School of Communication and undeclared students.

There may be a bright side to not knowing what to do with your life. Students who change their major, even late in their college experience, are more likely to graduate than those who never switch, according to Student Success Collaborative.

About 50 to 70 percent of college students change their major at least once, according to the University of La Verne, and some people change their majors repeatedly. Others don’t even declare one until their sophomore year or later.

Audrey Barthold was set on becoming a pastry chef, but the prospect of working in such a niche career gave her pause.

“(Cooking) was the one thing I was really good at and that I liked doing,” Barthold said. “But the thought of being in the workforce scared me. Thinking of the work hours and stress of working in a kitchen made me unhappy.”

After four years of culinary arts training, Barthold decided to change directions, and he enrolled in community college as a dietetics major, which studies diet and its effects on health. After one semester, she moved to Simmons College in Boston to focus on nutrition and arts administration, but moved back home the next semester. After another one-semester stint in community college, Barthold found her way to Chapman. She says her many switches resulted from her fear of leaving the school environment and entering the workforce, but the sophomore says she finally feels settled as a graphic design major.

“Now, I’m still stressed, but it’s a happy stress because I care about what I’m doing. I’m not as worried about the future anymore because I’m just enjoying the process,” she said.

Technically, Barthold is in her fourth year of college, but she is only sophomore standing at Chapman after changing her major to graphic design. Though she was willing to stay in school longer and accept the extra costs, not all students are willing – or able – to do the same.

Sophomore sociology major Amy Aghajanian said she was lucky to learn she hated her original political science major freshman year so that she could stick to her own academic timeline and graduate in 2020 as planned.

“There was something about (political science) that struck me the wrong way. The idea of going to class and dreading the classes I was taking for four years pulled me out of it,” Aghajanian said. “I found out that I wasn’t liking it very early on.”

It would be awful, she said, if she hadn’t figured out until junior or senior year and wound up “behind.”

Unlike Aghajanian, Batrthold believes the extra years of school were worth it. She stumbled on a discipline she loves, but also received extra education. Who can say what knowledge you’ll wind up using later in life?

“When they told me it would take an extra year to graduate. I didn’t care. I’m on campus 40 hours a week and I’m not sleeping, but I’m really proud of what I’m doing,” Barthold said.

Barthold paradoxically attributes her original lack of direction to too many opportunities.

Sophomore public relations and advertising major Katie Braverman, agreed that choosing a major is difficult, not due to the lack of choices, but the abundance of them.

Braverman applied to Chapman as a business major but discovered her freshman year that she and the world of numbers, profits, losses and management didn’t go well together. She had chosen business because she was unsure of what she really wanted to do, and she felt alienated because her classmates seemed like true believers dedicated to their major.

“It’s hard to exist surrounded by a very specific type of person when you don’t fit in at all,” she said. “College is about feeling challenged, but also feeling that you have a place.”

She added art history as a second major, hoping to incorporate art back into her life, but she soon felt that was not enough.

“College is like a designated path for some people, but for me, it’s a process,” Braverman said. “I haven’t been doing much because I’ve been up till 2 a.m. having multiple existential crises. I took a look at the little things I was involved in in everyday life, like art, and realized that’s what I loved. Still, It’s a really reflective process and it sucks having to let go.”

But, she reasons, a willingness to accept failure just might be a step toward finding the right path.

“It’s liberating to accept that what you’re doing isn’t working,” Barthold said.

Though changing majors may be the answer for some students, others find different ways to explore their options. Some simply hold off on declaring a major until their second year.

“I see it as a positive, especially because they have to be actively exploring. A lot of students get to be upperclassmen and realize they don’t want to do what they are doing. Undeclared is a blank slate,” Baker said.

Others find that supplementing their “practical” major with a discipline that is a labor of love can cure their indecision. People can double major, or add a minor in a subject that they love. Sophomore French and communication studies double major Sarah Mehling said her “winging it” attitude toward her education contributes to her academic contentment. Rather than deciding between interests, she declared two majors.

“The only reason why I majored in French is because I want to learn it, other than that I had no idea what I was doing,” Mehling said.

After a year at Chapman, Mehling added communication studies as a second major to capitalize on her “love of talking.” Though she believes it will prove more lucrative than French in terms of job opportunities, she has no set career plans for the future. And she’s just fine with that.

“I have no (expletive) idea what I want to do … French is just for fun at this point. I know I’ll figure something out, but it’s nice to explore and not be set like, ‘OK, this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life,’” Mehling said. “For people who do have that mindset, that’s great and it may be their path, but why not try new things? . . . It’s not hard having two majors at all. (Chapman) makes it easy, and for me it’s kind of necessary. It’s not hard as long as it’s something you find interesting and fun. If you hate your major and think everything is boring, then maybe don’t do it.”

For students who don’t have the option to add a second major, switching majors can be a daunting, but ultimately rewarding, endeavor. Braverman believes that switching her major led to her best semester at Chapman.

“I think failing in my original major led me to something I can thrive in,” Braverman said. “This has hands down been my favorite semester at Chapman, and I’ve never been more happy or secure in my academic life. I feel like it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”