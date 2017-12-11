A trend of grave consequences: How texting and driving puts more than just your life in danger

What will it take for us to hang up a horrible habit? An addiction to digital devices claims lives around the world – and now, it affects wallets.

Handheld cell phone use by drivers decreased from 4.8 percent in 2006 to 3.3 percent of people who use electronic devices while driving in 2016, according to research from the U.S. Department of Transportation. But that statistic only refers to people who talk on their cellphones while behind the wheel. Drivers who visibly manipulate a handheld device – such as texting or fiddling with their phones – rose from less than 1 percent in 2006 to 2.1 percent in 2016. And people in the 16 to 24 age bracket are most likely to text and drive, which not only eclipses all other age groups but embraces multi-tasking while driving.

Distracted driving escalated as more smartphone apps became available observed Caitlin Chan a senior screenwriting major. Chan, who admits she does text and drive, said it’s hard for her to come to terms with the reality of its danger to herself and others.

Texting takes your eyes off the road for an average of almost five seconds. If you’re traveling at 55 miles per hour, that’s the equivalent of driving the length of a football field blindfolded, according to a federal transportation study.

More than 9 percent of the 37,461 deaths on U.S. roads in 2016 were attributed to distracted driving – a category that includes not just talking on phones, but typing on them.

Yet, many young people still feel that shooting off a text or checking Snapchat is no big risk.

“I can handle it and multitask better than others,” said Pricilla Gonzales a senior communication studies major. “I don’t think that it can happen to me. It’s just a habit.”

Gonzales, who is in the age group of the worst offenders of texting and driving, said that,; although she knows the consequences of texting and driving, she doesn’t really comprehend the impact.

“It’s hard to understand the real impact of injuring someone else or myself unless I have been personally affected by it,” she said.

Other students said they just don’t think that checking their phones for a few seconds is that dangerous.

It’s well known that texting and driving costs lives. Now, it’s also costing money.

From 2014-16, auto insurance premiums rose an average of 2.2 percent, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Drivers under 25 are more accident prone, and insurance companies typically charge any group judged to be high risk more than groups at lower risk of accidents.

Texting-related accidents result in increased claims and are a factor in the rise of insurance premiums, according to insurer Horace Mann. Desiree Alcaraz, an associate at State Farm Insurance in Cypress, California, said her agency gets around 25 claims a month resulting from texting and driving, many of them involving young people.

Elizabeth Carillo, a senior screenwriting major, doesn’t believe there is a need to involve an insurance company unless the crash is “really bad.”

Using phones while driving “needs to be discussed within communities,” said Alcaraz. “This is an issue of public safety and road safety.”

California law bans the use of cellphones while behind the wheel, and even the use of hands-free phones for people younger than 18.

Cops try their best to enforce the law, said Rob Thorsen, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department, noting the department issued 333 citations last year for texting and driving.

“Students don’t understand that, even though you can be sitting at a stop light or a stop sign (on your phone), I can still pull you over,” Thorsen said.

Thorsen said he can’t target all drivers he sees texting, but he makes an effort to catch them as often as he can. One day, he caught a teenager playing Candy Crush on his phone while driving. Another time, he pulled over a woman watching YouTube videos. Both got $161 tickets.

The current minimum ticket cost for distracted driving is $161, with subsequent tickets costing at least $281, Thorsen said.

The month of April is known as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The city of Orange participates, along with more than 200 other local law enforcement agencies and the California Highway Patrol, for the “zero tolerance” enforcement and education campaign. During April, the Orange Police Department educates the community about the dangers of distracted driving through media outreach, visits to schools and traffic safety presentations.

Several other groups work to spread similar messages. Organizations, such as “Stop The Wrecks” and “It Can Wait” by AT&T, hope to convince drivers to keep their eyes on the road and leave their phones alone.

Families that have lost loved ones to texting and driving also work to raise awareness.– Sam Thompson was killed just a few days before his 21st birthday while texting in 2014. Thompson had been driving on U.S. I95 in Washington and, while writing a quick text to a friend, drifted over the center line while rounding a curve, according to the Spokesman Review,. He collided head-on with a semi truck and died instantly.

Now, his parents campaign to urge other drivers to leave their phones locked until reaching their destination, and they work to pass laws with tougher penalties for distracted driving transgressors. They allowed their son’s story to be used in a video, “Sam’s Story,” made by The Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

Olivia Young, a sophomore peace studies major, already believes that driving requires full attention.

“It drives me crazy to see people Snapchatting and driving. What is so important to put on your story that you’re endangering others?” she said.

Young wants a solution for texting and driving, but doesn’t quite know how to convince others of the hazards.

“How many students would actually text and drive if they personally knew someone who was affected by it?” she asked.

Sarina Welsh, a sophomore business administration major, wants more efforts to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving.

“Growing up, there would be public service announcements about drinking and driving, but no one really focused on texting and driving,” Welsh said. “If there was a program or more awareness about (texting and driving) on campus or in general, maybe things would go in a different direction.”

In the meantime, “Textecution” and other apps are available to contribute and advocate for safer roads. These smartphones applications prevent individuals from texting and driving by locking their settings, but people have to be willing to download them.