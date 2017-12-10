You work where? Students love their jobs that you didn’t know existed.

When actor Andy Samberg appeared on the late-night talk show “Conan” in September, he was greeted by Chapman junior creative producing major Sharon Kang, who silently hoped Samberg would like the cheese she had selected and put in his dressing room. (He didn’t.)

Kang is one of the roughly 500 Chapman students who go through the Career Development Center each semester to get internships for which they receive academic credit. Kang is part of a smaller cadre of students with internships many probably didn’t know existed.

Sixty-five percent of bachelor’s degree graduates in 2015 completed an internship or cooperative education assignment (a full-time job while in college), according to a nationwide survey of college students conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers. Chapman students exceed that average. By graduation, 76 percent of students have completed at least one internship, said Heidi Swanson, Chapman’s internship coordinator.

Internships help students network with industry professionals, gain work experience and confirm or pivot career paths. Accounting majors might work at an accounting firm, film production majors might intern at a film distribution company, and integrated education studies students might help teach at an elementary school. However, some students learn their craft in less conventional workplaces.

CONAN

As a talent intern at Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show, “Conan,” Kang has met more celebrities this semester than some people will meet in their lifetimes, such as football player Aaron Rodgers, actress Mila Kunis, and actor Jake Gyllenhaal, to name a few.

Kang has only had a few quick conversations with O’Brien but said he is exactly what you’d expect from watching his show.

“He’s just so friendly, playful, and nice, offscreen and onscreen,” Kang said.

After getting talent experience during an internship with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last year, Kang sought a talent internship for this fall. Although the entertainment business is all about connections, Kang simply applied online and received an email a month later with the good news. She noted that not all of the “Conan” interns had the same application process; some had to do Skype interviews, as well.

Some days, Kang works at the security desk, where she sits at the talent entrance to make sure only “Conan” employees enter the building, and checks in talent guests and their teams.

But talent interns can also be stand-ins for the stage managers. For example, during lighting and camera rehearsals, Conan and the talent guests don’t need to be there, so sometimes interns read lines off the cue cards. During the real rehearsal, Conan usually tweaks phrases and makes suggestions for the show, like having the camera cut to him or the guests quicker to improve comedic timing, Kang said.

It was cool to see how much content changes, from the original rehearsal to what winds up in the aired show that viewers get to see, Kang said.

When it’s show time, Kang or another intern cover the phones while assistants and executives watch the taping.

Kang enjoys working in the green room the most. She makes sure it is fully stocked and clean, sets up the dressing rooms, stocks the fridge with beverages, and assembles the food – usually cheese, crackers, veggie and fruit platters. The talent does not request special food, but “Conan” tries to accommodate all dietary needs, Kang said.

Samberg, a recent guest on the show, is dairy and gluten intolerant, so Kang looked for a particular dairy-free cheese at Whole Foods for him.

“I worked really hard to find him the perfect cheese and was texting the other intern. I got back to the show and we cut the cheese, literally, and put it in his dressing room, and then he comes into his dressing room. Thirty seconds later, he comes back out and says, ‘I’m just going to leave this here,’ because it smelled so bad,” Kang said.

After a couple of months at “Conan,” Kang has grown accustomed to seeing celebrities every day.

“They’re eating the same food I’m eating, they’re walking the same steps that I’m walking, they’re looking at the same things that I’m looking at ─ they’re just people. They’re just people with really cool careers,” Kang said.

However, she was still starstruck by Mila Kunis.

“I just looked at her and was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Mila Kunis,’ in my head,” Kang said. “I look up to her as a female role model … I love how down-to-earth she is, even though she’s this huge celebrity in the industry.”

Kang has learned a lot about what it’s like when talent comes with their team: who’s on their team, what they need, and what contracts they sign. She said that Conan and the guests are always kind, but sometimes, their teams can be stuck-up. Other times, the talent’s team can include special guests.

When Jake Gyllenhaal promoted his film, “Stronger” – about a man who lost his legs from the Boston Marathon bombing – there wasn’t enough room for the group on the golf cart, so Gyllenhaal just walked beside it while Kang conversed with the man sitting next to her, who was missing his legs. He turned out to be Jeff Bauman, the man “Stronger” is about and who Gyllenhaal portrays in the movie.

Kang said this internship has allowed her to interact directly with interesting, creative people every day, and it has made her more interested in pursuing a career as a talent executive.

“Talent is hard to break into,” Kang said. “Being a talent intern at ‘Conan’ has made me really want to work in talent, but I’m trying to be realistic that there might not be a lot of mobility going up.”

For now, Kang is keeping her options open but will continue to intern in the entertainment industry.

ORANGE COUNTY JUVENILE HALL

Shana Kheradyar enters through a metal detector and a series of four locked doors to arrive at her internship. She spends her Fridays interning at Orange County Juvenile Hall, helping teach sociology classes to incarcerated people.

“I didn’t want a desk job,” said Kheradyar, a senior sociology and television writing and production major.

In class, interns facilitate discussions about the course readings, which feature topics touching on gang affiliation and social stratification. President Daniele Struppa donated the books for the program, including “Outliers: The Story of Success” by Malcolm Gladwell and “Dear White America: Letter to a New Minority” by Tim Wise.

Kheradyar interns in a class taught by Chapman sociology professor Victoria Carty and graduate student Greg Barraza. The class consists of six male inmates who were all tried as minors, but are now college age. They wear different colored jumpsuits that denote the severity of their crimes: burgundy for higher crimes, like murder or attempted murder, and navy for less serious crimes. Interns aren’t supposed to ask inmates the nature of their offense.

“It’s best that we don’t know so we don’t treat them any differently. We try to focus on academics,” Carty said.

Despite their outward appearance, the inmates interact and behave like any other students, Kheradyar discovered.

“When I first went in, I almost forgot they were criminals because they were so normal and easy to talk to,” she said.

Along with the locked doors and the security officers, additional protocols keep faculty and visitors safe. There are security cameras in the classroom and a security officer must handle any object that could be considered a weapon. Even pencils – distributed before class – are collected afterward and counted to make sure none were kept. Interns are also told not to reveal their last name or their address.

As the weeks have progressed, Kheradyar has noticed that inmates become more optimistic about their futures. When first asked about their life after imprisonment, most inmates couldn’t think past their sentence. More recently, they had developed goals. Some students aspire to work in the medical field, others in law enforcement. Some said they wanted to continue their schooling.

“Most of them didn’t have the expectation of going to college, whereas for a lot of us interns not going to college wasn’t an option,” Kheradyar said.

Kheradyar heard about this opportunity through Chapman’s sociology department and began interning once a week in September. Four other Chapman students also intern at juvenile hall. They will receive formal training in early November to mentor inmates one-on-one multiple times per week.

Chapman’s juvenile hall pilot program started in January, but this is the first semester that a group of students have interned at the hall and interacted with the inmates. At this point, all staff, students, and inmates volunteer without pay or academic credit, but the sociology department plans to form a complete program to offer a three-credit class to both the interns and inmates by next semester.

The inmates even wrote a letter to Chapman, asking to receive college course credit so the class counts toward their associate’s degrees.

Even more so, the inmates aren’t the only people learning. This internship purged Kheradyar of stereotypes and negative opinions she had held about people in prison, she said.

“It’s important to remember these are kids who are just caught. There are other kids doing the same things who aren’t being caught for the same crimes,” Kheradyar said.

Although she has enjoyed this experience, Kheradyar still plans to pursue a career in television and said this internship will benefit her character development and scriptwriting.

“It has helped me become a better storyteller because I have more perspectives on different communities and different cultures I can draw off of,” Kheradyar said.

SANTA ANA ZOO

Senior environmental science and policy major Hailley Coleman doesn’t have to travel to Morocco to spend quality time with camels. She has always loved animals and started working as a volunteer zookeeper at the Santa Ana Zoo in October 2016.

In high school, she volunteered at the Seattle Pacific Aquarium near her home. For her 20th birthday, her mother asked several zoos if her daughter could get a personal behind-the-scenes tour of a facility, and the Santa Ana Zoo responded positively.

The main zookeeper led her around the zoo and told her about the volunteer zookeeper position. This position is not publicly advertised, and usually requires a recommendation or connection to a current zookeeper to apply, Coleman said.

Although Coleman is a full-time student with two other part-time jobs, she wakes up early Sunday mornings, throws on her Santa Ana Zoo shirt and a pair of jeans, and arrives at the zoo by 8 a.m. The first task is always washing the metal dishes that feed the animals.

“Every time, it’s hundreds of bowls,” Coleman said.

Next, she is assigned enclosures to clean and animals to feed.

“To be honest, a zookeeper is kind of just like a glorified janitor,” Coleman said.

Coleman has learned a lot about different species. For example, she’s able to distinguish a golden-headed lion tamarin from an emperor tamarin. She can pet and play with some animals, like camels, farm animals, and lemurs. But volunteers aren’t allowed to interact with others, such as primates – because they can be aggressive and carry diseases – and ocelots, which are dangerous wildcats that look like jaguars, she said.

Coleman most enjoys interacting with two-toed sloths.

“It takes a really long time to feed them because they move so ridiculously slow,” she said.

In contrast, porcupines are full of energy. They are large animals that run around and follow her like dogs, she said. Every time she goes into the enclosure, they try to jump up on her, which scares her a little, but they are generally very friendly creatures, Coleman said.

“The kids are always watching whenever I go into the enclosure, and they laugh and think it’s funny,” Coleman said.

Coleman receives free entrance to the zoo and hopes her volunteer position could lead to a paid job. Most of the paid zookeepers started as volunteers, and Coleman plans to apply to work there after she graduates this spring.

“I like it and might as well try to get paid for doing it,” Coleman said.

ORANGE COUNTY WATER DISTRICT

Junior political science major Callan Keeter interns at the Orange County Water District (OCWD) in Fountain Valley three days a week as a legislative intern, submerged in the intricacies of recycled wastewater politics.

Keeter’s primary duty is to “help get politicians get on board with the whole idea of recycled wastewater.” She monitors media feeds for mentions of water issues and environmental policies, and, on Mondays, attends a weekly conference call with the lobbyists in Washington, D.C., to hear what bills and policies they’ve learned about and what actions they’ve taken to support or block them.

Keeter also researches other water districts to update the 2017 legislative platform for the OCWD and to create a new platform for 2018. She prepares fact sheets on bills to present to the board of directors and keeps track of relevant state and federal bills by reading political blogs, California news media and updates from the state legislature’s website.

Typically, sewage water is treated just enough to dump back into the ocean. OCWD takes sewage water and treats it to become clean, drinkable water, which is then distributed through pipes in Orange County. Once the water is clean enough to go back into the ocean, OCWD moves it into the Groundwater Replenishment System, where it goes through microfiltration and reverse osmosis to clean it, then through ultraviolet light. At this point, the water has been completely cleaned, and it’s even been stripped of minerals.

“The water comes out so pure that it’s too hard to go through pipes. When water is hard, it starts leaching minerals from whatever it comes into contact with,” Keeter said.

This serious problem was recently brought into the spotlight in Flint, Michigan, where river water eroded iron water mains and then absorbed lead from the water pipes, making it unsafe to drink.

Therefore, the OCWD adds minerals back into the treated water before it goes down into the groundwater basin, which is then pumped up to cities’ local wells and sold to Orange County residents.

OCWD hosts tours of the filtration plant to change public perception of recycled water. Keeter has accompanied several tours of middle and high school students, as well as senior citizens. During the tour, visitors taste some of the water that comes out of the plant, before it goes into the groundwater basin. Keeter has observed that younger people are much more accepting of the idea of recycled water, whereas older people are more concerned about their health and are skeptical.

“You’ve got all these concepts of what recycled water is, but when you actually get to hold it in your hand, hold it up to the light, it looks good, looks clear,” Keeter said.

For the 10th anniversary of OCWD, Keeter researched bottling companies so it could give out 8-ounce samples of its water on tours to demonstrate that the recycled sewage water is potable.

Keeter also served as site contact for the second “Pacific Rim” film, to be released in the spring. She communicated with the film’s location scout and guided the film crew when they took photos. She also set up offices for them, explained policies and procedures, and escorted the crew through the basement microfiltration room, which looks like a set for a sci-fi film.

As a political science major, this internship has helped Keeter define her career objective.

Thanks to the internship, her goals now – to help the environment and promote sustainable practices through sensible government policies – are as clear as recycled water.

“I’m contributing to the future of water and essentially life. That sounds so cheesy, but having that higher purpose in mind makes even the most cookie-cutter government desk job have this glimmer of appeal to it,” said Keeter, who also contemplates a career in environmental law.

For now, her internship is gratifying.

“Even though some of my days, I am working on a spreadsheet tracking different bills or tracking different media contacts, it still feels like I’m contributing to something bigger,” Keeter said.