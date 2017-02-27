1 day, 2 walk-offs for softball against Cal Lutheran

The softball team had two walk-off wins on Saturday in a doubleheader against last-place California Lutheran University, with the first game going into extra innings.

At their home field at El Camino Real Park in Orange, the Panthers won the first game 3-2 and the second game 2-1.

“We’ve been splitting (series) 1-1 the past couple weekends, so we were really focused today on winning both games,” said freshman infielder Vanessa Gilles. “It was great to see everyone push through for two walk-off wins and figure out how to win.”

Both teams’ offenses started the day off slowly, until Cal Lutheran (0-4, 0-2) put up two runs at the top of the fourth inning of the first game.

The Panthers (5-3, 3-1) continued to gain momentum from a run in the sixth inning to tie the game when Gilles batted in freshman outfielder Christine LoVerde.

The Panthers had 10 hits compared to the Regals’ four, but the game remained a tie until the eighth inning when junior infielder Kristen Weiser singled to right field, batting in freshman infielder Samantha Tong for a walk-off win.

The Regals looked to bounce back quickly in the second game of the day, scoring a run in the second inning and keeping the lead until the sixth inning, when freshman infielder Michaela Foisy scored off freshman infielder Heaven Wong’s single to tie the game.

Chapman closed off the seventh inning with a run batted in by LoVerde for the second walk-off win of the afternoon for the Panthers.

“This season, our team is reaching to make a name for ourselves in the conference,” Gilles said. “I think a lot of what had to do with the wins today is that we’ve been getting a lot closer as a team.”

Chapman finished last season in seventh place with a 7-12 conference record.

“Working together and knowing that everyone’s roles are important,” Gilles said. “I’m excited for the potential our team has to be strong.”

Chapman’s next game is March 3 at home against the sixth-place University of Redlands, who the Panthers lost to in all four of the teams’ matchups last season.