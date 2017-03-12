Baseball loses first conference game in series against Whittier

The baseball team lost its undefeated conference record with two losses and a win in its series against Whittier College, ending the weekend tied for first place in the conference.

The Panthers lost at home 7-5 on March 10 before before traveling to Whittier to finish the series with a doubleheader March 11. The Panthers lost the first Saturday game 6-4, but avenged their losses later that day with a 13-2 win over the Poets.

“We definitely had high expectations for the series,” said junior infielder Jared Love. “We were hoping for a sweep and definitely expected to win the series, so dropping the first two games was super disappointing for us as a team.”

The Poets’ (5-13, 3-9) opening victories in the series marked the first conference losses for the Panthers (13-6, 7-2) this season.

“Going into (Saturday), we were trying to get both wins,” Love said. “After dropping the first game, we needed to salvage the series. We did some things better, but we still dropped the first game, so we failed with respect to that.”

Chapman is now tied with Occidental College (12-5, 7-2) and the University of La Verne (11-5, 7-2) for first place in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“We need to throw strikes, get ahead in counts and get runners on base early,” Love said. I think we’re all eager to get back on the field and make up for what we let happen today.”

The Panthers resume non-conference play at home March 15 against Ithaca College at 2:30 p.m.

“I don’t think anyone was phased by being down early,” Love said. “We do a good job of trusting our offense to get us back in ballgames. So the thought process is, trust the offense and limit the damage on defense.”