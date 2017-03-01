Baseball snaps winning streak in non-conference loss

The baseball team ended its eight-game winning streak with a 4-2 loss to the University of Redlands Feb. 28 in a non-conference game. It was the Panthers’ first loss to the Bulldogs this season, but the Panthers are still undefeated in the conference.

Sophomore pitcher Tyler Peck picked up his first loss of the season, despite not allowing a hit until a three-run fifth inning.

“We didn’t find the holes,” Peck said. “They got a few hits that found the hole and that was the difference in the game. (There was) one big inning, and we got to avoid those.”

Redlands put another run on the board in the top of seventh, before the Panthers came back in the bottom of the inning to put up their first run. Junior infielder Jared Love hit a solo homer in the eighth inning for the Panthers’ final run of the night.

This was Chapman’s first loss to Redlands since 2015, sweeping the team in a doubleheader Feb. 18 and in a weekend series last season. Peck said the results of games often come down to defense.

“We shouldn’t lose any games with the guys we have,” Peck said. “If we play defense and pitch (as well as we can), we should win a lot of ballgames.”

The Panther’s five pitchers of the night combined for 12 strikeouts and six hits.

“We got a lot of pitchers in today which was good, to freshen up and get ready to go for the next series.” Peck said.

Chapman now looks ahead to its non-conference three-game series against Concordia University (Wisconsin) this weekend, with the first game March 3 at 7 p.m.