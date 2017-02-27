Baseball sweeps series against Pomona-Pitzer

With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth of a game deadlocked at 7-7, senior infielder Tyler Cook stepped up to the plate with one goal in mind: to get the ball into the outfield. He did exactly that, and the curving blooper scored sophomore infielder Jarod Penniman from third, bringing Chapman fans to their feet.

The 9-7 win was part of a doubleheader against Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday and followed a 12-1 win that ended in mercy rule at the Panthers’ home field at Hart Park. These two wins pushed the Panthers’ winning streak to eight, and the team remains undefeated in the conference.

The doubleheader win comes after a 12-2 in the first game of the Panthers’ series against Pomonta-Pitzer.

Although the game was tied 1-1 at the end of the fourth inning, the Panthers scored nine unanswered runs to lead 10-1 by the end of the sixth inning. Penniman had three runs, while Love, senior infielder John Wiehe and Cook had two runs each.

“We went up against one of the better pitchers in our conference and came away with a big win to set the tone for the rest of the series,” Cook said. “It helps show the young guys on our team that there’s no pitcher out there good enough to stop us when we’re doing the things we need to be doing.”

In Saturday’s 12-1 win, the Panthers ran away with the game early, scoring six in the second inning and building a 9-0 lead after just three innings and taking advantage of the Sagehens’ 11 errors.

Senior pitcher Ben Vietze went on to pitch six innings, allowing just two hits. Vietze was followed by one inning of relief pitching from sophomore pitcher Christian Cosby.

“(Dave Edwards) is a mastermind as a pitching coach, so it makes my job easy,” Vietze said. “I just throw the ball where it’s called. Getting a few double plays and the triple play was big.”

The Sagehens scrapped together a run in the top of the seventh, taking advantage of an error and two wild pitches. But the Panthers had already scored the 10 runs needed for the mercy rule to take effect, so the game ended after the third out was called in the seventh inning.

The Sagehens’ offense didn’t pick up until the sixth inning of the next game, when a bunt single started a five-run rally.

The Sagehens added two more runs in the top of the seventh, but the Panthers relied on their pitchers to carry them through the game.

“There was no sense of panic amongst anyone, and we all just trusted our pitchers that they would go do the job and we would get them some runs,” Cook said.

This calm composure was proven as the Panthers tacked on a run in the bottom half of the inning and had a 1-2-3 inning on defense, before reclaiming the lead with a three-run eighth inning.

“(This) shows the character of our team, that we’re always in it, regardless of the score,” Cook said.

At home Feb. 28, The Panthers host Redlands Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. On top of the Feb. 21 win, the Panthers beat the Bulldogs in all four matchups last season.