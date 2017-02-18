Baseball wins first 2 conference games in doubleheader

One run made the difference in both of the baseball team’s victories in a doubleheader against the University of Redlands Saturday.

The games, which the Panthers won by 8-7 and 3-2, were the team’s first two conference matchups of the season, as the Panthers’ Friday home game against the Bulldogs was canceled due to rain.

“Good teams win close games, so it definitely feels good to win some one-run games early on in the year,” said senior infielder John Wiehe.

In their 11 a.m. game, the Panthers held the lead for most of the time and were able to survive a late-game comeback attempt from the Bulldogs to win the game 8-7. Sophomore infielder Jarod Penniman said that quality pitching, lively hitting and solid defense contributed to the Panthers’ win.

“If we are consistent, it will be a huge year,” said junior outfielder Conner Larkin. “Having (senior infielder) Tyler Cook and John Wiehe is a nice addition to the lineup. They both provide good offensive power and defensive trust to the team. It’s really up us to take what is ours… I think we’re the hardest working team in the conference by far.”

The Panthers demonstrated the work rate Wiehe was talking about when they won again in the afternoon 3-2. The Panthers grabbed the lead through Cook’s two-run homer in the top of the third inning, followed by his game-winning run in the top of the fifth.

“It’s always nice to win close games, especially against teams in the (Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference),” Penniman said. “We know that we are one of the top teams in the conference and are ready to get after it.”

The Panthers face Bates College at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a non-conference matchup.

Doug Close contributed to this report.