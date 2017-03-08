Baseball wins in second 3-homer game of season

The baseball team earned a 14-6 win against Kean University on March 7 in a non-conference game at Hart Park. The win is the second three-homer game for the Panthers this season and the second consecutive game in which they have scored more than 10 runs.

“We swung the bat (well) Everybody taking conscious swings, it builds confidence,” said junior infielder Gavin Blodgett.

Blodgett led the offense by scoring two homers – his second multiple homer game so far this season.

“I missed a couple this past weekend so tonight it felt good,” Blodgett said.

Junior infielder Jared Love tied the game 1-1 to lead off the second inning with his third home run of the season. The Panthers (12-4, 6-0) scored four more runs in the fourth inning after Blodgett’s early homer to make for a five-run inning, followed by a four-run inning in the fifth. The offense only eased slightly into the final innings of the game, with Chapman putting up four more runs against the Cougars (7-5, 0-0) before the end of the night.

“We got to throw more strikes and pound the zone,” Blodgett said. “I think we can do everything better. Right now we have this Viking mentality and I think we just got to keep improving.”

The Panthers resume Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play and start their three-game series against Whittier University at home March 10 at 3 p.m., before hitting the road for a Saturday away doubleheader against the Poets (3-11, 1-8).