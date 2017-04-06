Chapman Athletics disbands crew teams

Chapman Athletics shut down the men’s and women’s crew teams due to increasing costs and low participation, Director of Athletics Terry Boesel wrote in an email to The Panther.

The teams were notified of the discontinuation March 29, and senior Ethan Friederich, president of the men’s team, said that the teams were not consulted before the decision was made.

“It was completely a surprise,” Friederich said. “It came as a shock. I think the entire team – including the coaches – was surprised. There wasn’t much communication beforehand. We were caught off-guard.”

Boesel wrote that Chapman Athletics consulted some senior administrators on campus when making the decision.

“We already knew how the coaches and students would feel about this decision and that they would disagree with the outcome,” Boesel wrote. “These were discussions that needed to be held at the administrative level. But the students and coaches should know that this wasn’t a decision that was made quickly or taken lightly.”

Senior Jamie Moseley, president of the women’s crew team, is disappointed that future students won’t have the opportunity to participate in crew.

“The athletics department never consulted with our program director or any current or past athletes before making this firm decision, so although they have supported us in the past, it’s disheartening that their support has come to an end in this manner,” Moseley said.

The crew teams, which are both club teams as opposed to NCAA teams, practice in Newport Beach Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 a.m. Friederich said that when the owners of the teams’ boathouse in Newport Beach increased the monthly rent, it “triggered a reaction from the university.”

“Chapman is unwilling to pay for the program anymore,” Friederich said. “The issue of paying rent at the boathouse is not necessarily a new one in terms of trying to figure out the financials of it. Chapman has always generously paid for the rent. The boathouse does have Chapman University’s name on it.”

Boesel wrote that Chapman made the decision based on more “information and depth” than willingness to pay for the facilities.

“Our current lease ends on May 31, 2017 and we feel it is no longer prudent for Chapman to renew this lease,” he wrote.

The crew teams will be selling all their assets, including the boats, which Friederich said can cost up to $60,000. Friederich said the boats were mostly donated, including a brand new boat that President Emeritus Jim Doti donated a year ago.

The money made from these sales will be returned to Chapman, as Boesel wrote that most of the assets were purchased and are owned by Chapman.

“It’s certainly an odd situation, because these boats were donated by individuals who wanted to see the program grow and wanted to see the program compete,” Friederich said. “Especially given the recent donations, it’s unfortunate that those goals won’t really come to fruition. But in the end, they are Chapman property and they are able do with them whatever they want.”

Friederich added that Chapman’s desire to sell the boats represents how permanent the situation is.

“If Chapman were to want to recreate a program, that would be a substantial amount of capital needed to start everything over again because of the cost of the boats,” he said. “This expresses the finality of their decision that they don’t want a program on campus for the foreseeable future without someone coming in and handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Boesel wrote that each team over the last few years has had about eight to 15 members, which Friederich doesn’t view as low. Friederich attributed the issue to the teams’ cost-to-athlete ratio; with only about 30 athletes, he believes there would have been a greater incentive to keep the program if that ratio had been lower.

“With that being said, there really wasn’t that much of an effort by the athletic program to grow the program over the years in the same way that they would help recruit for other sports that are on campus,” Friederich said. “With the support of the athletic department, our numbers probably would have been much higher.”

Friederich said that the teams’ distance from main campus has given them “autonomy” over the years, and that the school has treated the teams in a very hands-off manner, letting them make decisions for themselves in the past.

“Until this point, we had a relatively good relationship (with Chapman Athletics),” he said. “The shock from this decision is just a reminder that there was that overall governing body that was making those big calls. The fact that they didn’t necessarily consult us came as a surprise because we had normally maintained so much autonomy.”

Caroline Roffe contributed to this report.