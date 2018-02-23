Chapman falls to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in conference tournament

After being outscored by four points in the first half and seven in the second, the Chapman’s men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end in the first game of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament Feb. 23.

The 83-72 loss was Chapman’s second straight to Claremont-Mudds-Scripps on its home floor, after losing to the Stags Feb. 17.

The first half was evenly matched, with the largest Chapman deficit at five points.

“We were moving the ball well in the first half and getting open shots,” said senior guard Luke Selway. “We hit a couple big threes.”

Claremont pulled away in the second half, reeling off a 10-1 run that included three-point shots made by Scott Lynds and Miles President with just over 13 minutes remaining.

Both Selway and senior guard Tyler Green said that CMS’s accuracy from the field was the biggest factor in the loss. While Chapman made nearly 49 percent of its shots, CMS shot nearly 24 percent better from three-point range and 11.5 percent better from the field.

“No matter where you play or who you play, that’s really tough to beat a team (shoots that well),” said assistant coach Dan Krikorian. “We were happy with our effort and how our guys performed. We went up against a great team that played great tonight.”

Chapman was led by freshman center Reed Smith, who shot six-for-seven from the field with 17 points, and Selway, who scored 15 points and secured eight rebounds. All five starters for Chapman finished with double-digit scoring.

CMS had a balanced scoring effort of its own, with four of its five starters finishing with double-digit points and three of the five finishing with 16 or more.

Senior guard Scott Lynds had 19 points on 70 percent shooting, while senior forward Jack Ely scored 16 points with 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

With Chapman’s loss, Selway, Green and senior guard Rob Nelsen have all played their last games as Panthers.

“It was an amazing season and I’ve never had more fun playing basketball,” Selway said. “Great teammates and coaches made it a very special senior year for me.”

Green said that the team “played hard all year.”

“The program is in good hands with the younger guys on the team,” he said.