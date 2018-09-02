Chapman football starts the season with a win

Chapman ended their first game of the semester with a 36-6 win over Pacific University, starting their season off at 1-0.

“We expected to [win]… We felt like this was our time,” said Chapman head coach Bob Owens.

The game was scoreless with just under two minutes left in the first quarter until Chapman almost put themselves on the board with a last minute touchdown, but two flags were called and the touchdown was waived. This momentary burst of excitement, however, seemed to provide a boost to the team’s morale. Despite being completely covered, junior receiver Trevor Vill caught a touchdown pass that ended the first quarter, and Chapman kept the energy going, finishing 21-0 at halftime.

Senior quarterback Ian Fieber credits his offensive success to the team’s dynamic. He said he was lucky to have spent this summer building camaraderie with his fellow Panthers, particularly with Vill, who connected on two of Fieber’s five touchdown passes.

“When I’m comfortable I’m gonna go out and produce,” Fieber said. “That mental connection, that friendship… it’s gonna pay off.”

Pacific made effort towards a comeback with eight minutes left in the third quarter, but Chapman quickly answered with another touchdown.

Senior wide receiver Dominic Vaccher also finished with two touchdowns, and senior tight end Jacob Chobanian ended the game with the team’s fifth. Freshman wide receiver Spencer Corona completed four of the team’s five field goal kicks.

Chapman has their next game Sep. 15 at Whitworth University. Their homecoming game is set for Oct. 13 against Occidental.