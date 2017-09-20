Chapman picks up third straight win in 4-1 rout of Whittier

Before Sept. 20, men’s soccer was on its longest home winless streak since 2004: the team had gone three home games without a win. Despite a late defensive mistake that gave Whittier College what head coach Eddie Carrillo called a “silly” goal, Chapman scored four goals for the first time since October 2016 – including an inaugural goal for sophomore defender Patrick Quinn.

Carrillo said that he was disappointed at the late goal, despite the 4-1 win.

“I was really bothered,” Carrillo said. “I’m still bothered right now. We wanted the shutout and we worked too hard the whole game to give up something silly like that. It bothers me a lot.”

Whittier’s goal came from a penalty kick after senior defender Kannon Kuhn pulled down Whittier sophomore forward RayRay Roberson as Roberson threatened to drive past Kuhn to the net. Kuhn’s protests were ignored by referee Mennet Alcom, who, even after awarding the penalty in Whittier’s favor, was audibly criticized by the Whittier coaching staff for perceived poor calls earlier in the game.

Carrillo said that despite Chapman’s offensive effectiveness, its defense was questionable.

“I thought the first half was a little shaky on our side,” Carrillo said. “I thought that we were good offensively as far as getting in attack, and obviously great in the attacking third, but we were a little suspect defensively. Just as a whole, we didn’t do a good job in transition.”

Chapman’s senior midfielder and leading scorer Elliott Braund netted a pair of goals in the game. The opener came from a first-half header that was flicked to him off the head of sophomore defender Jarrod Matteoni, and the second came from a well-struck volley midway through the second half.

Braund – who has played center back and deep in midfield at times this season – was playing as a forward during this game. Chapman’s finishing and crossing focus paid off, he said.

“We’ve been working on it in practice and we know that we’ve struggled in the last couple of games in terms of actually converting the chances we’ve created,” Braund said. “The last two days in practice, we’ve been working on it and thankfully, it came off today.”

A highlight in the game came in the 34th minute, when sophomore central defender Patrick Quinn – with a lanky 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound build – scored his first goal for Chapman with a left-footed shot at the top of the 18-yard box. Quinn did his best to avoid the swarm of teammates that came to congratulate him.

“I did not know it was going in, but I knew it would be on target,” Quinn said. “I’ve never scored before and I’m not a big celebrator, so I definitely had some anxiety (about how to celebrate the goal).”

Chapman’s next game will be at the University of California, Santa Cruz, for a 3 p.m. non-conference game Sept. 22.