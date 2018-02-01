Chapman staves off late Redlands run for key road victory

Chapman picked up a crucial road win over the University of Redlands Jan. 31 in a game that featured seven lead changes and two ties.
With five games left to play in its regular season, Chapman (14-6, 7-4 in-conference) sits at No. 4 in the conference, with Whittier College (8-12, 6-5 in-conference) one game behind.
The win prevented Chapman from falling into a tie with Whittier, which Chapman will play Feb. 7. Assistant coach Dan Krikorian said the win was especially important for Chapman coming on the road.
Senior guard Luke Selway led the team with 15 points while shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor with four rebounds and two assists. Junior point guard Reed Nakakihara added 13 points, while freshman center Reed Smith and senior guard Rob Nelson both chipped in double-digit points.
“We had our three seniors play really well,” Krikorian said. “Those three guys (Selway, Nelsen and Green) were really big for us tonight.”
The win was Chapman’s second straight following three consecutive losses, and Chapman’s last road game for two weeks.
“(It’s a) big win for us, not only in the standings, but emotionally for our team as we head into a three-game homestand,” Krikorian said.
Chapman will host California Lutheran University Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.
