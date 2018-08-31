Chapman women’s soccer loses first home game 2-0

After a physical non-conference game against Knox College Aug. 31, the Chapman University women’s soccer team lost 2-0 in the home opener.

Chapman started with a shot on goal in the first minute, but Knox returned the favor, scoring a goal from the 15-yard line in the 63rd minute.

Knox College dominated the majority of the first half, with one shot on goal, bringing the score to 1–0 for Knox in the 34th minute.

But less than 30 seconds later, Chapman made an offensive push, with sophomore center forward Emmie Farber passing a sharp cross to junior forward Bailee Cochran. Chapman had four shots in the first half, but no goals.

Knox performed more vigorously than Chapman, which the Panthers did not anticipate, Farber said.

“This team, they were really, really aggressive,” she said. “They were probably a good amount stronger than we were. We’re kind of a small team so, again, we didn’t really know what to expect from them.”

Head coach Courtney Calderon said the team found success in its multiple chances at scoring, but needs to improve the final execution of its shots.

“I think we had multiple chances, now we just need to finish,” Calderon said.

Despite beginning the game with a lot of nerves, the Panthers were able to meet some of the expectations they set for themselves prior to the game, said junior forward Elly Aronson.

“We’re a very young team, and I think everyone was really excited, but also very nervous,” Aronson said. “Our expectation is to really go out, focus on what we’ve been doing in practice and execute. I think we did a lot of good things tonight.”

Chapman women’s soccer will play Gustavus Adolphus College Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. at the University of Redlands.