Coaching evaluations would benefit all of Chapman Athletics

Toward the end of each semester, Chapman students have the opportunity to complete anonymous evaluations of their professors.

Evaluations are a qualitative way for administrators to get an honest view inside what is actually happening in a professor’s courses and classrooms. Students’ responses can then help administrators determine if any pressing adjustments need to be made to the course. They can also help high-performing professors get the deserved recognition of a job well done if their evaluations reveal positive insight from students’ perspectives.

That being said, I’m not sure why administrators and the athletic department don’t offer similar evaluation opportunities for athletes to give anonymous feedback on their coaches.

Teachers who aren’t even full-time employees are subject to evaluation at the end of each semester. To me, it doesn’t make why coaches – who are often full-time employees – don’t go through a similar process.

There are always going to be outliers in this process. One evaluation might be significantly more negative or positive than others in a group for a variety of reasons. And just like professors aren’t let go for one critical evaluation from a student, coaches shouldn’t worry about one annoyed player’s opinion being the factor that gets them fired.

Rather, evaluations are a way for leaders within an organization to look for trends or patterns in responses. If 80 percent of a team were to give glowing reviews of a coach following a positive season, then administrators could be reassured that the coach was doing a great job.

But on the flip side, if 80 percent of a team is giving overwhelmingly poor reviews of a coach following a mediocre or worse season, then that could be a sign that administrators should look into players’ concerns.

In this way, coaching evaluations could be a way to reward coaches who are fostering constructive and hardworking programs in ways that might only be seen through players’ evaluations.

And that’s the great thing about evaluations – they provide context. They aren’t the final ruling, and to stick with the courtroom analogies, they function more as witness testimony. Just like no one knows more about what’s going on in a professor’s classroom other than the students in that classroom, no one at the NCAA Division III level knows more about a coach’s dynamic with the team more than the players.

I’m not too sure where else first-person qualitative feedback would come from about coaches at Chapman. Right now, if athletes want to voice a concern about anything pertaining to their coach or team, they would have to go in and meet with a higher-up in the athletic department for an official meeting.

I can imagine very few scenarios in which a returning player would be willing to do that for fear of repercussions. For those of you who don’t play sports, perhaps an appropriate analogy would be students’ hesitation to talk to a department head about a current professor who they knew would also be their professor in a class next semester.

But thankfully, students are rarely put in that situation. Why? They can voice their thoughts totally anonymously at the end of the semester via professor evaluations. It is unfair that student-athletes don’t have a similar resource to turn to.

If Chapman truly wants to champion its student-athletes, then it has to start giving them more accessible opportunities like evaluations to make their thoughts heard.