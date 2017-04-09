Crew teams deserved to be heard

On March 29, Chapman Athletics notified the men’s and women’s crew teams that the programs would be disbanded after this year.

The news has generated a reaction within the Chapman community, with several students both inside and outside of Chapman Athletics taking to social media to voice their concerns with the change.

Athletic Director Terry Boesel cited increasing costs as the primary reason behind the decision. In an email to The Panther, Boesel wrote that Chapman Athletics “already knew how the coaches and students would feel about this decision and that they would disagree with the outcome.”

In that case, it seems strange that the teams weren’t given the chance by administrators to try to find an alternative solution. At the very least, the teams should have had the opportunity to discuss this decision with the athletic department and school administrators. But from everything that’s been said publicly, it doesn’t seem like that was ever a possibility.

Boesel wrote that “these were discussions that needed to be held at the administrative level,” but that “the students and coaches should know that this wasn’t a decision that was made quickly or taken lightly.”

Again, if it was such a big decision, then why were the teams completely uninvolved in these discussions with the university? But Boesel already answered that question when he admitted university administrators knew the coaches and students would oppose the decision. To me, it seemed the university wasn’t going to change its mind no matter what arguments the students and coaches could have made.

“The (university) just had an ‘act first, think later’ attitude,” men’s crew team president Ethan Friederich said. And while Friederich admitted that the increased rent at the teams’ boathouse was a problem, he believes an opportunity to discuss possible solutions should have been on the table.

“It was entirely possible to change facilities, sell old equipment to make up some cost, fundraise or get more private funding,” Friederich said.

I do not envy anybody who is in charge of managing the finances of a Division III sports program. Budgets are difficult to manage, especially with the limited athletic money that comes along with not being in the top two tiers of the NCAA.

But these budgets affect more than the school’s finances – they affect people.

Administrators must remember the human implications of these decisions even in the face of difficult financial situations. To not give players or coaches the time of day to discuss alternatives feels needlessly cold, especially to a celebrated program that has been a selling point for student club involvement in years past.

To play devil’s advocate, maybe shutting down the current men’s and women’s teams right now made the most sense in the long term. Maybe it was unlikely that the teams could have organized quickly enough to resolve the budget issues in time. Maybe it was a long shot.

But the way no alternatives were discussed with team members and coaches present may be setting a concerning precedent for how Chapman will handle difficult budgeting decisions involving clubs in the future.

Varsity or not, athletes and teams of all levels at this school deserve to be heard by administrators when it comes to decisions as major as this one.