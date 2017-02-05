It’s do or die time for men’s basketball

With five games left in its season, the men’s basketball team will go into its remaining matchups with a must-win approach to climb to one of the top four playoff spots, as the team currently sits in a three-way tie for fifth place.

So why is the team that won the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) and made the first round of the NCAA tournament last season outside of the playoff picture this year?

This season has been different for the Panthers for reasons both in and out of their control. Perhaps the biggest one is the extended absence of their star sophomore guard Cam Haslam.

Haslam, who won last year’s D3Hoops.com National Rookie of the Year and SCIAC Athlete of the Year as the Panthers’ top scorer, has been out since tearing his meniscus in December. He averaged 18 points per game this season in the six games – only one in SCIAC play – he played in before his season-ending injury.

“Offensively, we’re definitely lacking (without Haslam),” said junior guard Tyler Green. “He’s a big focal part of our offensive game. We relied on him to do a lot of things for us. It’s been hard for us to adjust to that, even though it’s been about a month now without him at least.”

As a result, the Panthers have needed other players to step up in order to make up for Haslam’s offensive production. In his absence, junior forward James Taylor has been the Panthers’ go-to offensive weapon. Taylor has been averaging 14.9 points per game and uses his 6-foot-8-inch frame to dominate smaller SCIAC forwards in the paint. He also has the fourth best shooting percentage in the SCIAC, scoring 56 percent of the shots he takes.

“James (Taylor) is an interesting guy,” Green said. “He’s an awesome basketball player. He’s been phenomenal this year when he’s had his mind right. Having him have his confidence set in and having him able to fire up the rest of the guys and kind of be a glue guy for us is pretty big.”

But while Taylor and others like Green, sophomore guard Reed Nakakihara and junior guard Rob Nelsen have given the Panthers solid cover on offense, the main issue for the Panthers this year has been defense. Bigger numbers from players like Taylor won’t mean much if the Panthers can’t prevent teams from having the big second halves that have overpowered Chapman too many times this season.

The Panthers score an average of 63.7 points per conference game, but they have been allowing other SCIAC teams to score 67.8 points per game against them. And while they have the fourth best shooting percentage (37 percent) in the SCIAC, they have struggled to force teams into taking tougher shots and create more opportunities from turnovers.

It’s not uncommon for teams to start seasons poorly and then turn things around. The Panthers won two in a row last week coming off a five-game losing streak, which was the Panthers’ worst run since 2013. But this latest loss against third-place University of La Verne was a huge missed opportunity for the Panthers to make up precious ground in the playoff race.

“I think one of the big things (that needs improvement on defense) is stopping other teams’ guards from driving into the middle because then it forces us to help a lot on defense, and that frees up (space for) a lot of players on the opposing team,” Taylor said. “We also have to make sure to rebound better because when other teams get offensive boards, it really hurts us.”

To their credit, the Panthers have played better defense over the past couple games, especially against SCIAC top-scorers La Verne. But frustratingly, their offensive production has dipped in those same games. Whether or not the Panthers can get their offense and defense clicking simultaneously may determine whether or not they pull off a late-season playoff run.

While the current standings situation isn’t ideal for a team that was expected to repeat as SCIAC champions going into this season, there have been glimpses of what this year’s team can accomplish when players seize and capitalize on momentum in games. That just hasn’t happened often enough so far.

With their next two games against fourth-place Pomona-Pitzer and the California Institute of Technology (who cruised by the Panthers in a 64-52 Chapman loss on Jan. 26), Chapman will have to play its best basketball in order to get back on track.

Going forward, the Panthers will have to recreate the attitude they showed against the University of Redlands on Feb. 2. The last-second 66-64 away win was the gritty type of performance that the Panthers need to replicate in their upcoming games in order to grab enough wins to get into a top-four playoff spot without their best player.