Football breaks 8-game win streak

After beating Whittier Sept. 29, Chapman’s football team was on an eight-game win streak in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) before the University of Redlands ended the Panthers’ victory run Oct. 6.

Chapman lost to the Bulldogs 39-26, scoring all 26 points in the second half of the game, but completing the second 100-yard kickoff return in the team’s history.

With the game scoreless and 4:52 left in the second quarter, the Bulldogs’ backup quarterback, sophomore Nathan Martinez, hit junior wide receiver Steven Van Grouw for a 74-yard touchdown to end the first half.

The teams traded touchdowns at the start of the third quarter, with Chapman completing a 77-yard drive for a touchdown.

The Panthers regained some of their momentum after halftime, scoring a quick 57-yard touchdown when senior quarterback Ian Fieber completed a pass to junior wide receiver Trevor Vill at the start of the third.

Redlands senior defensive lineman Joe Munroe stuck out his hand as the field goal was kicked, blocking the extra point and putting Chapman at a further disadvantage, the score was 20-13 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

After an offensive run for the Bulldogs, Chapman was down 37-13 with 9:22 left in the game.

Chapman sophomore wide receiver Nico Ragas reignited some hope for the Panthers when he caught a Bulldogs punt, dodging the defense and running 100 yards to score a touchdown for Chapman.

The Panthers attempted a two-point conversion, but after a bad snap and a fumble from Fieber, the ball was recovered by the Bulldogs and returned for two points bringing the score to 39-19.

Chapman scored two more touchdowns late in the second half, but couldn’t come back.

Chapman’s will play Occidental College at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at home against for Chapman’s homecoming game.